YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.: YS Biopharma Granted Phase I Clinical Trial License of Therapeutic Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that its YS-HBV-002 immunotherapeutic vaccine, designed to treat patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B virus ("HBV") infection, has been granted clinical trial approval by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration ("PFDA"). In light of the approval, the Company is preparing to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for YS-HBV-002 in the Philippines, which is expected to begin in June 2024.

Chronic HBV infection is a major global health concern, with an estimated 254 million people suffering from the condition, with 1.2 million new infections each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Those infected are at higher risk for cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer, with between 15%-40% of chronic HBV patients afflicted with one or more of these conditions. In 2022, HBV infection resulted in an estimated 1.1 million deaths, mostly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer). Chronic HBV infections occur in both developing and developed countries, constituting a significant unaddressed public health threat. At present, the efficacy of existing anti-viral treatment paradigms is limited, and no cure for chronic HBV has yet been developed. Despite the availability of preventive vaccines for hepatitis B infection, there remains an urgent need for effective therapies for individuals who are already infected and have progressed to chronic stages of infection.

Dr. David Shao, Director, President, and CEO of YS Biopharma, commented, "The approval of YS-HBV-002 by the Philippines FDA and Ethics Committee represents a significant milestone in our efforts to develop innovative therapies for chronic hepatitis B infection. At present, there is no effective vaccine treatment option for patients suffering from chronic HBV, leaving them at higher risk for other conditions affecting the liver and significantly hampering their quality of life. With our recent approval and upcoming clinical study, we hope to provide these patients with a safe and effective solution to combat this significant unaddressed public health threat. As always, we plan to conduct the clinical trial to the highest safety and ethical standards, and we are eager to take the next step towards delivering these much-needed treatment options to chronic HBV patients."

The Phase I clinical trial for YS-HBV-002 will mark an important milestone in addressing this unmet medical need. This trial will employ a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-escalation approach, and aims to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of YS-HBV-002 among adult patients diagnosed with chronic HBV infection. By targeting both humoral and cellular immune responses, YS-HBV-002 has the potential to disrupt immune tolerance mechanisms and facilitate the treatment of chronic HBV infection in patients.

About YS-HBV-002

YS-HBV-002 is a new generation of therapeutic HBV vaccine based on the proprietary technology and clinical results of YS-HBV-001, the first generation of HBV vaccine in the pipeline of YS Biopharma. YS-HBV-002 is formulated with several key components, including recombinant core and surface hepatitis B antigens, and YS Biopharma's proprietary PIKA adjuvant. This carefully designed set of components has the potential to activate both innate and adaptive immune responses in patients, thereby generating a more robust and targeted response to the virus. The re-establishment of a desirable and comprehensive immune response is the first step towards the eradication of chronic HBV infection from the body.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics with a potential for improved Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles vaccines. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit www.ysbiopharma.com.

