Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Monthly Operational Update for March 2024

MIDLAND, Pa., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) ("Mawson" or the "Company"), a digital infrastructure company, announced today its unaudited business and operational update for March 2024.

Rahul Mewawalla, CEO and President, commented, "We are very pleased with our digital platform capabilities and our total revenue in March 2024 growing to double of our revenue back in March last year with 100% Y/Y growth. We are also excited to grow our self-mining business revenue by 182% Y/Y and grow our co-location business revenue by 54% Y/Y. In addition, we are delighted to expand our co-location customer agreement and to grow our business with our enterprise customers. Our robust portfolio mix and our enhanced capabilities across all three of our businesses - self-mining, co-location business services, and energy management - provides us with a broader set of opportunities ahead."

Unaudited March Monthly Operating Results Summary

Total monthly revenue doubled Y/Y with 100% Y/Y growth to about $5.44 million and the equivalent of 83 BTC 1 .

. Self-mining business revenue increased 182% Y/Y and 12% M/M to $2.87 million.

Co-location business revenue was $2.40 million and is expected to expand to approximately 82 MW and over 25,284 miners. Energy management revenue was $0.17 million.

Total Power Capacity was approximately 109 MW with capacity for approximately 35,650 miners.

Conferences and Events Update

Mawson has planned for its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla to join the following upcoming conferences and events. Please contact IR@Mawsoninc.com for further information.

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference in May 2024 in New York City, New York





Consensus in May 2024 in Austin, Texas





Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in June 2024 in London, United Kingdom





Mining Disrupt in June 2024 in Miami, Florida





Bitcoin 2024 in July 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee





Blockchain Futurist in August 2024 in Toronto, Canada





Gateway Conference in September 2024 in San Francisco, California





Token 2049 in September 2024 in Singapore





Bitcoin Europe in October 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands





World Summit Artificial Intelligence (AI) in October 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands





Money 20/20 in October 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada



Operational and Other Updates

Mawson's operating sites, Midland and Bellefonte in Pennsylvania, have approximately 109 MW of total power capacity capable of supporting 35,650 miners for either self-mining or co-location services. The Midland facility has approximately 100 MW of total power and the capacity to support a total of approximately 32,930 miners for self-mining and/or co-location services. On March 25th, 2024 Mawson signed a customer service addendum to its previous Customer Service Framework Agreement with an enterprise customer, Consensus Technology Group LLC, expanding its overall co-location services business by approximately an additional 5,880 miners or approximately an additional 20 MW. Upon the expansion deployment being completed, Mawson is expected to provide co-location business services across its multiple co-location enterprise customers for a total of approximately 82 MW and over 25,284 miners. Mawson's Bellefonte facility continues to operate at approximately 8.8 MW of capacity and is used entirely for self-mining purposes.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is building the next generation digital infrastructure platform. Our innovation, technology, and operational expertise enables us to operate and optimize digital infrastructure to accelerate the digital economy including the growth of the bitcoin network, digital assets and other high-performance computing solutions using a carbon-free energy approach.

For more information, visit: https://www.mawsoninc.com/

