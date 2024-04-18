Yerbaé Brands Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXV:YERB.U)(OTCQX:YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 3:30PM (Local Time -PST). Todd Gibson, CEO & Co-Founder of Yerbaé Brands Corp. will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50155

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with [Yerbaé Brands Corp.], and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV:YERB.U)(OTCQX:YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, keto-friendly, paleo-approved, gluten free and diabetic-friendly. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerba é Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Contact:

Name: Andy Naidu

Phone: 480-471-8391

Address:18801 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Suite 380 Scottsdale AZ, 85255

Email: investors@yerbae.com

