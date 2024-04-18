The Harris Poll: According to Latest Harris Poll Research, Americans, Especially Millennials, Navigate Their Lives by the 'Stars'

Latest study from The Harris Poll Thought Leadership Practice finds Americans turn to astrology for comfort, guidance, meaning - and often their next date.

The findings in the "Astrology Survey" are based on a January 2024 survey of a nationally representative sample of 2,069 U.S. adults across all demographic groups: Gen Z (ages 18-26), Millennials (ages 27-42), Gen X (ages 43-58) and Boomers (ages 59 and older).

Among the key findings: A strong majority of Americans (85%) feel either positive or neutral about astrology, and about six in 10 (61%) agree that "astrology provides comfort in uncertain times by serving as a reassuring friend for those seeking guidance."

"As people seek to try to navigate today's implausible uncertainty and misinformation, astrology for many has become one source of trusted or at least considered advice," said Libby Rodney, Chief Strategy Officer and Futurist at The Harris Poll. "We especially found it interesting in the realm of dating, where over half of Millennials consult the signs before going out on a date, and four in 10 have actually canceled a date due to an undesired sign."

Influence on Daily Decisions

The Harris Poll finds Americans get guidance from the stars on a variety of decisions: especially when it comes to how to best practice self-care (53%), going official with a romantic relationship (49%), and even career advice (43%).

In addition, most Americans say they turn to astrology for guidance in their lives. Majorities say they have consulted or would consult the stars for self-care or health advice (59%) or relationship advice (57%), and nearly half would do so for help on life choices (44%) or career (43%).

Those numbers are strongest among Millennials. They are even more likely to use astrology for career advice (65%) and even more so for relationship advice (81%). About two-thirds look to astrology to help them decide whom to date (65%) or whether they should make their romantic relationship "official" (67%).

Astrology & Millennial Dating

A staggering 81% of Millennials say they have an opinion on which sign they most want to date, and nearly as many (74%) on which sign they'd least want to date. And they act on those opinions:

More than six in 10 (64%) know which signs they're most compatible with.

More than half (56%) check a person's sign before agreeing to go on a date.

Almost half (45%) refuse to date certain signs.

Four in 10 (40%) have actually canceled a date due to someone's sign.

Millennials' preferences, according to The Harris Poll: "Air" signs (Libra, Gemini, Aquarius) and "Fire" signs (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius) are the most popular, and Libras narrowly the most popular individual sign. Scorpios are the sign Millennials most avoid, and their element group, "Water", also is the most avoided. Geminis may be the most polarizing sign for Millennials: They're the third most preferred sign and the second most avoided.

Regardless of preferences, Millennials believe their faith in astrology pays off: Well over half of Millennials (58%) say astrology has improved their dating life and almost two-thirds (64%) say it has improved their relationships.

Astrology and Self-Identification

Virtually all (95%) Americans know their astrological sign - 29% even know their pet's sign - and about two-thirds (65%) say their sign "is an accurate description of themselves."

While fun and entertainment was the biggest reason (58%) people said they engaged with astrology, nearly a third said astrology helps them understand themselves better (31%) or is a tool for self-reflection (30%).

Astrology Believers vs. Skeptics

Half (51%) of Americans say they "believe somewhat" in astrology, finding it fun and interesting to learn about, but not all true. But nearly one in five (18%) are "total believers," saying they identify with astrological meanings and predictions.

Gen Z was in one way the generation most skeptical of astrology: More than half (54%) say they "judge people who take astrology too seriously," compared to 38% of all respondents.

The Harris Poll corrects a common misconception that astrology is a "girl thing": Men are as likely as women to be "total believers" (19% men/18% women), more likely to consult astrology for guidance (40%/30%), more likely to pay for astrology (32%/26%), and pay more for it on average ($83 per month/$56 per month).

Astrology Versus Religion for Millennials

And for Millennials, astrology can even be an alternative to "traditional" religion -- about a third (31%) say astrology "gives me something bigger than myself to believe in," and most (56%) say more of their peers believe in astrology than they do in religion.

Willingness to Pay for Astrological Services

Americans' overall belief in astrology is strong enough that people will pay - often a lot - for astrology content and services. Nearly three in 10 (29%) of Americans pay monthly for astrological content, with median spending between $20 and $49 per month - and one in six (17%) pay $100 a month or more. That trend is even stronger for Millennials, where more than half (56%) pay for astrology content.

This survey by The Harris Poll was conducted online within the United States from January 12 to 14, 2024, among a nationally representative sample of 2,069 U.S. adults. This research comprises 328 Gen Z (ages 18-26), 784 Millennials (ages 27-42), 485 Gen X (ages 43-58), and 472 Boomers (ages 59 and older).

