LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies to Attend SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing 2024 on April 21-25, 2024

Company Continues Rapid Expansion Into Defense Business With Over $100 Million in Potential Revenue Already Secured With Top Partners Including DoD and Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, today announced its participation at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing (DCS) 2024, taking place April 21 - 25, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland.

SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing is regarded as one of the most important events for learning about sensing technologies being rapidly acquired and deployed within public, security and government applications.

At the event, LightPath will be showcasing several new products and technologies, such as its BlackDiamond glass. Specifically, the BlackDiamond BDNL-4 material announced in early April, is generating significant interest as a viable alternative to Germanium for defense applications, due to its unique property of a negative thermo-optic coefficient. Defense applications are the fastest growing business segment for LightPath Technologies, having recently announced two new major programs of record totaling a potential revenue opportunity of over $100 million with Lockheed Martin and the US DoD.

Germanium is a mineral primarily sourced from Russia and China that has historically been the preferred crystalline glass used in thermal imaging. Last July, the Chinese government began requiring export licenses for germanium going to the US and Europe, and shipments of germanium went from 5 tons per month to approximately 700 kilos per month in a one-year time frame. LightPath management estimates that the wholesale price of Geranium has increased 50-100% in the last six months due to known supply constraints, and represents a market worth $600 million annually.

Furthermore, the Company will showcase its infrared cameras, focusing on Mantis, a broadband camera that images simultaneously in both mid-wave and long-wave spectral bands, making it uniquely positioned for defense and sensing.

LightPath will exhibit at booth #715 from Tuesday, April 23, through Thursday, April 25. Company staff will be available for meetings to discuss its products and solutions.

