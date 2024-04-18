Raadr, Inc.: Raadr Inc. Has Future Plans To Integrate Artificial Intelligence Into Monitoring Application

RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR), a technology and software development company that provides cutting edge solutions to detect and combat cyber-bullying and cyber-harassment throughout the internet on social media platforms announced today that it has plans to integrate "AI " Artificial Intelligence into its monitoring and reporting application platform. When you think about the essence of what AI provides, it is the recognition and the identification of multiple threats across the many platforms currently available. We believe that the ability to identify these threats will add another layer of protection from things that we have yet to identify. There is clearly no shortage of new ways, appearing almost daily, for the perpetrators to approach and harm our children!

The company will be making this integration over the next 12 months with its development team. The integration of AI will be a very useful tool to help parents and children both use the application more effectively and efficiently in regards to monitoring and reporting harassment, harmful content and bullying incidents. It will also focus on images and videos that involve cyber bullying.

CEO Jacob DiMartino stated, "We know AI is the future and while many small companies are saying that they are adding AI to their offerings, we feel that the abilities that AI will provide can only affect the effectiveness of our current offerings. As we have discussed before, the one issue that everyone in Washington agrees about is the necessity to find more ways to increase the protection of our children and grandchildren! We believe it will further set us apart from our competitors."

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Jacob DiMartino,

jacob.d@raadr.com

SOURCE: Raadr, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com