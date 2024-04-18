Whirlpool Corporation: Manufacturing Institute Recognizes Zazueta With Women MAKE Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / The Manufacturing Institute - the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers - announced that Susy Zazueta of Whirlpool Corporation's Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, operations has been recognized as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards honoree. This annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

"I have worked hard to build a reputation for making things happen, and the manufacturing environment values anyone who gets things done," said Zazueta, plant director at Whirlpool Corp.'s Ramos Arizpe operations. "I look for opportunities where I can continue to guide, support and light a path for all who wish to travel forward with his or her career in manufacturing. Manufacturing is a meaningful field where the individual contributions blend into exceptional results, and those results deeply impact our communities and our consumers."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI's Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to build the 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

"The Women MAKE Awards showcase the vibrant, diverse and rewarding careers in the industry and how women have excelled as manufacturing leaders, paying it forward to inspire and uplift the next generation to pursue opportunities in modern manufacturing," said Caterpillar Group President of Resource Industries and Women MAKE Awards Chair Denise Johnson.

The Women MAKE Awards gala honors 100 industry leaders ("Honorees") and 30 rising stars ("Emerging Leaders ") who have been nominated by their companies as the "go-to" women, recognized for their innovation, dedication, contributions and good counsel. Honorees are further rewarded with access to a two-day leadership development conference in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the evening awards gala. Since its launch in 2011, the program has honored and recognized more than 1,400 Honorees and Emerging Leaders.

"I was so excited to hear that Susy will be recognized for her many achievements," said Dale Laws, Whirlpool Corp. VP NAR Manufacturing. "Susy brings a level of infectious energy, passion and commitment to her work. She is a role model as a leader and a subject matter expert in her field. She is well deserving of this selection as a Women MAKE America Honoree.

"With more than 600,000 open jobs in manufacturing today and the continued need to fill millions more jobs by the end of the decade, it's critical for manufacturers to engage the largest underrepresented pool of talent: women," said MI President and Executive Director Carolyn Lee. "The 2024 Women MAKE Awards gala promises to be an inspirational, powerful event, where some of the brightest stars in manufacturing will be recognized for the incredible work they have done - both to grow our industry and to uplift others like them."

On April 18, the Manufacturing Institute will recognize 130 recipients of the Women MAKE Awards in Washington, D.C. The evening will highlight the story of each Honoree and Emerging Leader, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing.

