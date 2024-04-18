GlobalData say it is "plausible" that Saudi Arabia could close in on its target of 130 GW of renewables by 2030 by strengthening policies, competitive auctions and other financial measures. Saudi Arabia has a "good chance" of getting close to its target 130 GW of renewables by 2030 if it persists with strict policy implementation, according to a new report by GlobalData. Its latest report, "Saudi Arabia Power Market Size, Trends, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2024-2035," says the country has added 2. 1 GW of renewable power capacity since 2022 - a 300% increase from the 700 ...

