Atos International: Atos renews its AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation

News

Atos renews its AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation

Paris, France - April 18, 2024 - Atos today announced renewal of its membership in the robust Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program.

The AWS MSP Partner Programrecognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help clients through each stage of the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client's AWS environments. The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high-level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

"Atos Tech Foundations is proud to have successfully renewed its AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Program membership," said Chris Byrne, Global AWS Alliance Leader, AWS Practice, Atos. "This achievement validates the robustness of our end-to-end managed services around AWS. From the automation built into our Landing Zone Accelerator managed services, to observability and AIOps as part of our SIO Bridge services, to continuous optimization of performance and cost, our customers can rely on certified experts to start or continue their migration to the cloud with confidence in the subsequent operations, making the most of the extensive AWS portfolio and Atos capabilities as an integrator."

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Serviceswas created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

AWS MSP Partners are fundamental to helping customers take advantage of the AWS Cloud.

Atos and AWS have partnered to streamline the journey to cloud through the Atos CloudCatalystsolution. Atos CloudCatalyst provides the technical and commercial advisory services, digital engineering, cloud expertise, and managed services resources needed to migrate from current on-premise data center services to hybrid-cloud models. The Atos CloudCatalyst delivery capabilities have been tested in many projects of different business scenarios and can be relied on for mission-critical business needs.

Atos Tech Foundations has recently reached close to 3,000 certifications, receiving an AWS Certification Distinction, an industry-recognized credential demonstrating Atos' teams' ability to design, deploy and operate applications and infrastructure on AWS.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net| +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment