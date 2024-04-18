Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a global leader in drug-device combination products, today announced that Denis Johnson has joined the company as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Denis joins Kindeva to lead global operations for all Kindeva's state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

Denis Johnson joins Kindeva Drug Delivery as Chief Operating Officer, leading Kindeva's state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K. (Photo: Business Wire)

As COO, he will be dedicated to global operations, but notably facilitating the expansion and opening of Kindeva's new aseptic injectable fill-finish site in Bridgeton, Missouri, opening this year, as well as the company's focus on bringing green propellants to commercial combination product manufacturing for more eco-friendly inhalers, with Kindeva being the only CDMO capable of filling inhalers with lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) 152a propellant. Denis has extensive life sciences leadership and manufacturing experience to bring to this role. Most recently, he served as Head of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations at Biogen and held several leadership roles at Catalent, Boston Scientific, Teradyne, and Johnson Johnson. He started his career in the U.S. Army managing logistics and operations.

"Denis' extensive experience in the CDMO space and track record of driving operational excellence will be invaluable as Kindeva continues to expand and innovate in the drug-delivery space," said Kindeva CEO Milton Boyer. "His strong leadership skills and deep understanding of the market will support Kindeva specifically in working toward introducing the first 152a commercial green propellant line to the market clinical supply is already available and by 2025, we plan to introduce some of the first-ever products using this alternative propellant to the market. Additionally, Denis will focus on optimizing manufacturing processes, enhancing operational efficiencies, ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance across all facilities, and more."

"Kindeva's commitment to more patient-centric, sustainable drug delivery systems as well as continued growth, especially over the past year, is exciting," Denis said. "I'm excited to join the Kindeva team to drive continued operational excellence and implement strategies that ensure the timely delivery of life-changing medications to patients worldwide."

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

