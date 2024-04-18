PAN Communications Expands Leadership Bench to Support Growing Industry Demands

Nik Barkley, Chris Nardone and Bristol Whitcher Rice join to scale PAN's public relations and integrated marketing practices

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / ? PAN Communications , a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B technology and healthcare brands, today announced three new executive hires. PAN is increasing its leadership team in key service areas in response to the growing and evolving needs of the healthcare and technology industries.

The addition of three vice presidents supports the market's increased interest in driving brand awareness and demand generation through executive thought leadership, earned media initiatives, content marketing and creative services. With the expansion of the team, PAN is excited to continue its mission of delivering a full-service offering to its clients and helping mid-to-late-stage brands tell their stories as they grow.

"With a 30-year track record in B2B tech and healthcare, PAN is thrilled to be expanding our team of dedicated senior leaders, creative makers, everyday superstars and analytical minds that turn data intelligence into action at every stage of our strategies," says President and CEO? Phil Nardone . "I've seen these leaders in action over the course of the last few months, and they make PAN a better place. Quite honestly, they are what PAN is all about. I respect and admire each of them greatly."

Nik Barkley joins PAN's leadership team as Vice President, Brand Marketing and Experience Design. Nik's role centers around creatively helping brands discover and tell their stories to the market in the most impactful ways possible to achieve their business goals, leveraging tactics ranging from fully integrated campaigns, thought leadership content programs and interactive websites to brand anthem videos. Possessing a career-spanning portfolio of B2B and B2C client work, Nik is known for being a fierce collaborator and creative leader. He brings a blend of logic and curiosity, allowing strategy and data to guide and inquisitiveness to uncover creative places not yet explored. Prior to PAN, Nik held the role of Vice President and Creative Director at Matter Communications.

A seasoned professional with experience in integrated marketing, advertising, eCommerce and mixed media, Chris Nardone now serves as Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Head of PAN's South by Midwest Region. He is responsible for developing, maintaining and growing client business, while sharing his expertise surrounding the impact and value of integrated marketing, digital advertising and website development. His skillsets focus on strategic planning, client services and campaign development across integrated, digital accounts. Chris was previously responsible for elevating Whirlpool's eCommerce experience, driving D2C sales for their top home appliance brands, as well as for managing strategic and creative executions for Emerson Electric, supporting their B2C and B2B portfolios.

Previously at Inkhouse, Bristol Whitcher Rice brings more than a decade of strategic communications expertise as Vice President and Head of PAN's New York Region, having supported a variety of clients ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies in the B2B technology, climate technology and consumer verticals. Bristol is focused on strategic communications services, including corporate communications, crisis management and executive thought leadership - an increasingly requested PR service. Whether spearheading a regional launch or a global communications program, Bristol is skilled at developing highly tailored strategies and elevating complex technical narratives to reach key audiences and stakeholders.

As PAN welcomes several new clients, such as Vercara , Powin and CivicPlus , the firm is looking forward to working long term with its clients to blaze new trails and redefine industries by delivering messages to target audiences in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

About PAN Communications

PAN Communications is a midsize integrated marketing and PR agency trusted by B2B technology and healthcare companies to build brand awareness that helps generate demand and ignite growth. Recognized as a two-time Technology Agency of the Year ( 2023 ,? 2018 ), the firm's? insights-driven approach helps clients transform ideas into captivating stories. The agency's teams are positioned to help companies emerge in new markets and scale globally, with experience driving integrated strategy for a? variety of brands such as Algolia, athenahealth, OneStream Software and Radial. For more information, visit our website at? pancommunications.com and follow us on X, formerly Twitter ( @PANcomm ).

