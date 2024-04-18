Crestcom International, LLC: Crestcom International Named a 2024 Top 20 Leadership Training Company by Training Industry

Training Industry Announces Selections for the 2024 Top Training Companies

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Crestcom International is honored to announce that Training Industry, a leading authority in corporate learning and development (L&D), has recognized it as one of the prestigious 2024 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies.





Crestcom's CEO, Tammy Berberick, thanked Training Industry for recognizing Crestcom, saying, "We are thrilled to be recognized for the second year in a row! This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to providing outstanding leadership development. Today's challenges require leaders with a strong foundation who can lead with certainty and integrity. Our program provides that foundation while creating sustained behavior change and transforming managers into the leaders of tomorrow."

Crestcom stands out as a trusted leadership training partner, catering to a diverse range of firms, from small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. What sets Crestcom apart is its accredited and award-winning leadership training programs, which utilize a proprietary training process. This process places a strong emphasis on measured development, effective implementation, and accountability. The result is a sustained behavior change and a quantifiable ROI for its client organizations.

Selection to the 2024 Top 20 Leadership Companies was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Jessica Schue, a market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc., explained, "This year's Top 20 Leadership Training companies, selected from our most competitive sector, offer comprehensive and innovative approaches to strategically addressing learning needs at all leadership levels. With their array of high-quality leadership programs and cutting-edge technology offerings, including solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence, these innovative providers ensure dynamic development for learners, transforming workplaces in the process. By offering accurate and diverse metrics and a range of delivery options, these providers effectively equip leaders to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace."

About Crestcom

Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained over one million leaders for 30,000 businesses in 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas. For more information about Crestcom's development programs or owning a franchise, please visit Crestcom.com. To schedule an interview, please contact cara.rufo@crestcom.com.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Training Industry's Top 20 Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

