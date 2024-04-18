HSG Advisors Names Kristin Senac to Newly-Created Director of Client Strategy Position

Senac brings a breadth of healthcare experience in market intelligence and predictive analytics

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / HSG Advisors, a leading healthcare analytics and advisory firm, announced that Kristin Senac has been hired to fill a new senior role within the organization as Director, Client Strategy. In this role, Senac will be part of the HSG Dashboard Engagement Team that uses a hands-on approach to identifying incremental opportunities in healthcare systems' markets and providers. HSG Dashboard officially launched in the first quarter of 2024, and will connect its proprietary data solutions with its advisory and analytics services, empowering healthcare leaders to utilize both data-driven and experience-driven guidance to make strategic decisions. In her new role, Senac will provide customized advice and support to HSG Dashboard clients and help them maximize the benefit of HSG's services. Her area of focus will be on Customer Success, Strategic Planning, Network Improvement, and Value-based Care & Population Health Analytics.

Kristin Senac, Director of Client Strategy

Kristin Senac, newly-appointed Director of Client Strategy at HSG Advisors

"We are delighted to welcome Kristin to our team at HSG," says Travis Ansel, Chief Executive Officer at HSG Advisors. "Her impressive career trajectory in the healthcare industry, consulting experience across a range of senior leadership roles, and entrepreneurial mindset make her an ideal candidate to lead client strategy for HSG Dashboard. In her first month of tenure, she's already made significant contributions to our clients and team members."

HSG created the position in tandem with rolling out its highly-anticipated HSG Dashboard, a proprietary market and provider data analytics environment. HSG Dashboard will serve as a centralized and customized data visualization environment for clients and act as a foundation for ongoing interaction between client teams and HSG's products and services. Named one of the Top 20 Healthcare Consultancies by Modern Healthcare, HSG continues to expand its data analytics capabilities and its customized consulting services. Senac is on board to build long-term relationships with HSG Dashboard clients, providing front-end advisory services and guidance on ways clients can optimize the company's proprietary claims data analytics.

Prior to HSG, Senac held a series of consulting and client management roles across notable healthcare companies and start-ups. In her most recent positions, she was Senior Manager, Business Development at pulseData, an early-stage healthcare start-up, Strategic Account Manager for Exactcare Pharmacy, and Senior Consultant in Network Value Delivery at Cotiviti. In the course of her 20-year career, she's worked exclusively in the healthcare industry. Senac earned a BA in Psychology from USC and a Master's in Public Health from UCLA.

