Xtra Energy Corp. Presents a Google Earth Tour of High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results for its American Antimony Project Near Eastgate, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is excited to present a Google Earth tour of the recently disclosed results on the interpretation of high-resolution satellite images carried out by Dirt Exploration at approximately 33 feet (10 meters) resolution for its American Antimony Project located in the Bernice Mining District of Churchill County, Nevada (See 3/27/24 Press Release). Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, "American Antimony," approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds 100% ownership in a 207-lode, 4276-acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers in the Bernice Mining District. The company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony-based products.

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

Historic Antimony Mines Featured in the Above Video:

Arrance Antimony Prospect - See 4/8/24 Press Release

King Solomon Mine - See 2/21/24 Press Release

Blue Eagle Mine - See 12/21/23 Press Release

Lofthouse Antimony Mine - See 8/2/23 Press Release

DIRT Exploration, a remote sensing geoscience company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, completed an analysis using publicly available satellite imagery. The research combined Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR), Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imagery into its analysis. LWIR analysis has the ability to map or identify mineral distribution over extensive areas through reflectance spectroscopy. Reflectance signatures captured on the satellite imagery are compared to databases of known mineral reflectance. The LWIR analysis can view mineral spectra at shallow depths thanks to its ground-penetrating nature and utilization of the long-wave bands of infrared radiation.

Xtra Energy's Chairman and CEO, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., commented, "This video tour provides a first-hand look at some of the key historical mines highlighted throughout our 2023 exploration program. Of particular importance is the high antimony correlation with these historic locations, which not only validates their historical value but also demonstrates the enormous potential for further exploration and development from these past-producing antimony mines."

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093057374695

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com