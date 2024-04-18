Quantum Mango, LLC: Desk Nest Cat Bed Achieves 2,500% of Funding Goal, Capturing Major Interest From Work-From-Home Cat Enthusiasts

QUANTUM MANGO Introduces New Way to Keep Cats From Disrupting Work Life: Revolutionary Cat Bed Hovers Over Desks, Allowing Cats to Stay Close While Keeping Workspaces Clear

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Just nine days after its launch on April 9, 2024, Quantum Mango, LLC's Desk Nest Cat Bed has rapidly raised over $250,000 from more than 2,100 backers, substantially exceeding its initial $10,000 funding target. This impressive achievement underscores the product's appeal to cat owners, particularly those in work-from-home environments.





Desk Nest Cat Bed

Desk Nest Cat Bed in use





Desk Nest is ingeniously designed for pet parents who work from home, as well as gamers and students, enabling them to work without interruptions. It offers a unique solution that keeps cats comfortable and close, without encroaching on valuable desk space. Featuring a stylish design in walnut or white oak finishes, the bed blends seamlessly with any office décor. It enhances interaction without sacrificing workspace, ensuring an environment free from feline distractions.

With features such as 360° rotation, vertical adjustment, and a 25 lb capacity, Desk Nest maximizes both comfort for cats and convenience for their owners. Its compact footprint of just 4.5 inches helps to preserve space, crucial for maintaining a clutter-free desk.

"Our quick funding success reflects the enthusiasm cat parents have for products that enhance both their lives and the lives of their pets," said Scott Salzman, founder of Quantum Mango. "We are dedicated to fostering the bond between cats and their guardians, or should I say, cats and their servants, through thoughtfully designed products."

Desk Nest is not simply a piece of furniture; it's a lifestyle upgrade for people who want to keep their beloved cats close without interruptions, compromising workspace or comfort.

Quantum Mango, LLC continues to focus on developing high-quality, functional pet solutions that enhance the lives of pets and their guardians.

Desk Nest Cat Bed is currently available for pre-order on KICKSTARTER, with backers offered a Super Early Bird Special starting at $115. Following the campaign, scheduled to conclude on May 9, 2024, production is set to commence. Initial shipments are planned for the summer of 2024.

Editors, journalists, and social media influencers interested in reviewing Desk Nest are encouraged to reach out through the contact information provided.

Contact Information

Scott Salzman

President

scott@desknest.com

303-678-8746

SOURCE: Quantum Mango, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.