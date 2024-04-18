The Home Depot Celebrates 15 Years of Retool Your School With Morehouse College

Originally published on Built From Scratch

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / 42 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will enhance their campuses this year after being awarded nearly $3 million in grants from The Home Depot's Retool Your School program. This year marks the 15th anniversary of campus improvements.

Morehouse College is one of the first schools to use funds from 2023 to transform an existing space on campus into an Innovation Lounge. Dr. SherRhonda Gibbs, dean of business at Morehouse, explains how this will develop careers and provide opportunities for future students.

Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $12 million in financial support, providing HBCUs with needs-based grants for campus renovations. For more details on The Home Depot's Retool Your School program, including student opportunities and grant applications, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.





