Henkel: Beyond the Brand: all Laundry

The History of all®

The all® brand was introduced and established in the U.S. market in 1959, offering American families an effective clean for their laundry. Since its introduction, the brand has evolved to meet the needs of its consumers, with all® free clear growing to become a category leader in laundry care for sensitive skin.

all® free clear is proud to have the history of being a science-led brand that has become the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin.

Innovations from all® free clear

Letting science lead the way, the all® free clear formula was created from the ground up to be gentle on skin. It is hypoallergenic and 100% free of dyes and perfumes. The brand was also the first laundry detergent to receive the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

In addition to the all® free clear Original liquid detergent the brand's portfolio has expanded to include convenient, single-use MIGHTY PACS® Laundry Detergent, Liquid Fabric Softener, Dryer Sheets, and more to satisfy consumers' needs across their entire laundry routine.

In 2022, the brand re-launched, introducing a refreshed and modernized look with an updated logo, new packaging design and a new purpose: to champion cleaner, simpler living for all. The brand and its product portfolio do this by using carefully selected ingredients and by helping to simplify laundry care choices without compromising a family's laundry care needs.

Sustainability from all® free clear

In recent years, the laundry industry has seen a surge toward eco-friendliness and biodegradability. The all® brand drives the evolution of product ranges and manufacturing processes to offer consumers a climate-conscious choice that doesn't sacrifice high-quality performance.

In 2023, Henkel and Shell Chemical LP launched a collaboration to source renewable raw materials in the manufacturing of surfactants used in many of Henkel's laundry product brands, including all®. This initiative has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 120,000 tonnes of CO2 over the length of the five-year agreement. Using the mass balance approach, an independent accounting process is applied enabling Shell to attribute the total tonnes of renewable feedstocks used in the process solely to Henkel.

all® free clear Original liquid detergent is also Safer Choice certified, which means that its formula meets the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) stringent criteria for human health, the environment, and performance.

Beyond the all® free clear Brand

With a strong team made up of cross-functional professionals, all® free clear has gained market leadership in the sensitive skin segment of the laundry category. The brand utilizes expert input to create products and strategies that identify and meet consumer needs and fill the pipeline with continued innovation.

all® free clear's dermatologist partners help educate audiences on the brand's mission of delivering gentle yet effective laundry solutions for individuals with sensitive skin. Their partnership underscores the brand's dedication to providing scientifically validated products that prioritize skin health. Continuing this tradition of collaboration with healthcare professionals, the brand's partnerships with leading dermatologists can be seen within advertising and brand activation campaigns. Through multimedia channels and in stores, all® free clear continues to tell a compelling and relatable story to consumers everywhere.

As both the category and the brand evolve to meet unique consumer needs, these efforts aim to not only improve lives today, but lay a strong foundation for generations to come. To keep up with all® free clear, follow the brand on Instagram or visit all-laundry.com.





