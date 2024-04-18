Anzeige
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
18.04.24
16:21 Uhr
129,50 Euro
+0,35
+0,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 15:50
Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation Celebrates a Year of Impact: Launches Tuition-Free College and Awards $3.5M in Scholarships and Community Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC Foundation

Looking back on 2023 fills us with immense joy with all of the incredible milestones we were able to achieve together.

Because of your support, we accomplished some remarkable feats:

  • Launched a tuition-free college program
  • Awarded $2.5 million in scholarships
  • Funded $1 million in community projects
  • Launched a personal development program

Thanks to YOU, these accomplishments were made possible. Your dedication fuels our mission to create lasting differences in the lives of KFC restaurant employees and our communities.

Explore our 2023 Annual Report to see the full scope of our impact https://kfcfoundation.org/annual-report-2023/

Together, we're changing lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
