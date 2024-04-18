Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation Celebrates a Year of Impact: Launches Tuition-Free College and Awards $3.5M in Scholarships and Community Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Yum! Brands
KFC Foundation
Looking back on 2023 fills us with immense joy with all of the incredible milestones we were able to achieve together.
Because of your support, we accomplished some remarkable feats:
- Launched a tuition-free college program
- Awarded $2.5 million in scholarships
- Funded $1 million in community projects
- Launched a personal development program
Thanks to YOU, these accomplishments were made possible. Your dedication fuels our mission to create lasting differences in the lives of KFC restaurant employees and our communities.
Explore our 2023 Annual Report to see the full scope of our impact https://kfcfoundation.org/annual-report-2023/
Together, we're changing lives.
