Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation Celebrates a Year of Impact: Launches Tuition-Free College and Awards $3.5M in Scholarships and Community Grants

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Yum! Brands

KFC Foundation

Looking back on 2023 fills us with immense joy with all of the incredible milestones we were able to achieve together.

Because of your support, we accomplished some remarkable feats:

Launched a tuition-free college program

Awarded $2.5 million in scholarships

Funded $1 million in community projects

Launched a personal development program

Thanks to YOU, these accomplishments were made possible. Your dedication fuels our mission to create lasting differences in the lives of KFC restaurant employees and our communities.

Explore our 2023 Annual Report to see the full scope of our impact https://kfcfoundation.org/annual-report-2023/

Together, we're changing lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com