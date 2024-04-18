Celebrating Success and Future-Proof Data Architectures, A Testament to Maturity and Community Growth

Ververica, a comprehensive streaming data platform provider, is celebrating the graduation of Apache Paimon to a top-level project. Apache Paimon integrates a lake format and Log-structured merge-tree (LMS) structure to enable the construction of a real-time lakehouse architecture, facilitating both streaming and batch operations, while incorporating real-time streaming updates into the lake.

Paimon's graduation is a testament to the community's strength and the project's evolution. The Paimon community has not only adhered to the Apache community guidelines but delivered major feature-rich releases whilst fostering an inclusive community that warmly welcomes new contributors.

Key features delivered by the community in the lead-up to the graduation delivered significant real-time updates and huge support for appended data processing, such as:

Primary key table support for large-scale updates that have led to delivering very high-performance standards.

The ability to update records how the user chooses through Merge Engine, peered with Changelog-producer management support allowing correct and complete change log updates.

Append table (no-primary-key), delivering large-scale batch and streaming processing capabilities.

Data Compaction with z-order sorting to optimize layouts and queries.

"As we celebrate Apache Paimon's graduation, we are reminded of the power of community and open-source innovation," said Vladimir Jandreski, Chief Product Officer at Ververica. "Having Paimon as a cornerstone of the streaming lakehouse (Streamhouse) support in Ververica Cloud is more than a technical achievement; it's a step towards a future where stream processing on a data lake is accessible, efficient, and indispensable for businesses worldwide. We are excited to continue contributing to and supporting Apache Paimon's journey, delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

Why Ververica Cloud-Apache Paimon Stands Out

With Ververica Cloud and Apache Paimon, businesses can focus on creating valuable data products without the burden of complex tech stack maintenance in their streaming lakehouse projects.

This platform offers:

Enhanced Flexibility: Tailor your data products within Ververica Cloud, adapting swiftly to evolving data needs.

Benefit from Ververica's expertise in stream processing, ensuring your operations are both efficient and scalable. Community and Support: Gain direct access from the minds behind Apache Flink® and Apache Paimon, along with a supportive community, and professional support that ensures your success.

Ververica remains committed to advancing real-time data processing technologies, driven by the belief that the best innovations come from collaborative, community-driven efforts. As Apache Paimon enters its next chapter as a top-level project, Ververica looks forward to supporting its growth and integration, ensuring that Ververica Cloud remains the best-in-class platform for leveraging the power of real-time data.

