18.04.2024 | 16:02
Pro-ficiency Appoints Markus Saba, Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran, to Board of Directors

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Pro-ficiency, a leading provider of simulation-based training and compliance solutions for life sciences, today announced the appointment of Markus Saba to its Board of Directors.



Saba brings a distinguished career spanning over 25 years at Eli Lilly and Company, responsible for successful launches and global management of iconic brands like Prozac, Cymbalta, and Cialis. His proven track record in global healthcare marketing, coupled with extensive geographic expertise, will be instrumental in propelling Pro-ficiency's vision for innovation and global expansion.

"Markus Saba's appointment to our Board is a significant milestone," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Pro-ficiency. "His unparalleled experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we expand our capabilities to support commercial drug development and launch."

Beyond his corporate achievements, Saba is also a dedicated educator. For the past six years, he has served as a distinguished professor at the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders. His commitment to fostering innovation is evident in his role as Executive in Residence for the Center for the Business of Health.

"I am honored to contribute to Pro-ficiency's mission to drive progress in life sciences through the strategic integration of technology and expertise," said Saba. "Pro-ficiency's dedication to innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for positive change in healthcare. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the company's pursuit of excellence and global impact."

About Pro-ficiency

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of simulation-based learning, intelligence and compliance solutions for life sciences. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, anchored by their innovation in customized, virtual simulations, market intelligence and compliance resources, and real-time data & predictive analytics. Combined with AI-based engagement tools and professional production video capabilities, Pro-ficiency achieves improved intelligence for learners and critical risk and market intelligence for leaders. Learn more at pro-ficiency.com.

Contact Information

Collin Brooks
Press Contact
collin.brooks@pro-ficiency.com
919-909-0420

SOURCE: Pro-ficiency

