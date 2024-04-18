Millennium Precision LLC Achieves ISO 13485 Certification: A Milestone Towards Excellence and Celebrating 20 Years of Continuous Growth and Innovation

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Millennium Precision LLC https://www.millenniumprecision.com is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence in precision manufacturing. The company is delighted to announce its official certification to the prestigious ISO 13485 standard, a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, reliability and safety in producing precision components for medical devices https://www.millenniumprecision.com/quality/.





ISO 13485 certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems tailored for organizations operating in the medical device industry. This achievement underscores Millennium Precision's dedication to delivering high-quality products that meet the stringent requirements of the medical sector.

"At Millennium Precision, quality has always been paramount in everything we do," said Sean Duclos, President at Millennium Precision LLC. "This certification reaffirms our commitment to excellence and positions us as a trusted partner in the medical device manufacturing sector."

The ISO 13485 certification not only validates Millennium Precision's dedication to exceptional product quality but also celebrates its 20 years of industry-leading innovation. This milestone reflects the unwavering support and trust of its customers and partners, without which this achievement wouldn't have been possible.

"We are immensely grateful to our customers and partners for their continued support," added Sean Duclos. "Their trust has been instrumental in our success, and we are committed to exceeding their expectations at every opportunity."

As Millennium Precision embarks on this new chapter, it remains focused on innovation, continuous improvement, and delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers. With ISO 13485 certification and two decades of expertise, customers can trust Millennium Precision to provide precision-machined components that meet the rigorous standards of the medical device industry.

"We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead," concluded Sean Duclos. "Our ISO 13485 certification and 20th anniversary mark significant milestones, but they're just the beginning. We are committed to further strengthening our partnership with our customers and continuing to provide them with the exceptional quality and service they deserve."

