JPOrleans Acquires Land for New Residential Community in King of Prussia

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / JPOrleans, in partnership with the Piazza family, has announced its recent acquisition of an exceptional 18-acre parcel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. This strategic move underscores JP Orleans' ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier homes in sought-after locations.





River Trail at Valley Forge

New residential community in King of Prussia





Situated in the heart of King of Prussia, the newly acquired land will be transformed into River Trail at Valley Forge, a residential community featuring two-and three-story townhomes. This idyllic setting is enveloped by nature, bordered by the Schuylkill River Trail, and positioned adjacent to the Schuylkill River. Residents will enjoy ample recreational opportunities, coupled with proximity to the historical richness, cultural vibrancy, and convenient amenities of the King of Prussia Town Center.

The development marks a unique opportunity for JPOrleans to contribute to community growth while offering homebuyers modern and thoughtfully designed residences. Jeffrey Orleans, CEO of JP Orleans, expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are excited about working with the Piazza family on the development of River Trail at Valley Forge. This new community aligns perfectly with our mission to create exceptional living spaces in spectacular locations."

King of Prussia's dynamic atmosphere, offering a vibrant and convenient lifestyle, sets the stage for JPOrleans to introduce its signature craftsmanship and innovative designs to the thriving neighborhood. With a history spanning over a century, JP Orleans is renowned for seamlessly blending quality, style, and functionality in prime locations, and River Trail at Valley Forge is poised to continue this tradition.

This maintenance-free community will feature a diverse range of home designs, including spacious two and three-story modern townhomes, all equipped with two-car garages. The plans encompass various floor layouts, with many offering first-floor owner's suites, appealing to a broad spectrum of potential homebuyers.

JPOrleans pledges to keep the community informed with updates on construction timelines, home design options, and the launch of sales, which will be available on JPOrleans.com.

About JPOrleans

JPOrleans is a third-generation homebuilder with a tradition of excellence, dependability, and value. With more than 100 years of family history in homebuilding, the company has earned the confidence of generations of homeowners through a strong commitment to excellence and reliability.vJPOrleans homes are located in highly desirable locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the Charlotte, N.C. area.

