Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2023.

Statement of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

The company reported revenue of approximately $13.4 million, compared to revenue of approximately $19.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the year was $2.1 million, compared to gross profit of $4.7 million for the 2022 year-end.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 16 percent for the year compared to gross profit, as a percentage of revenue, of 23 percent for the 2022 year-end.

Net loss for the year was ($764,741) compared to net income of $1.0 million for the comparable 2022 year-end. Loss per share was ($0.05) compared to earnings per share of $0.06.

Balance Sheet for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Total Assets for the year were $18.2 million compared to $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase is due in part to an increase of $5.1 million in Net Inventory. Current Liabilities for the year were $14.6 million compared to $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase is due in part to the Deferred Revenue of $2.1 million and an increase in the Company's line of credit of $4.6 million.

Conference Call

The AmeraMex management team will be traveling for the next several days and a news release pertaining to the year ended 2023 conference call will be disseminated shortly.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DECEMBER 31, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 11,918,754 $ 18,203,837 Rentals and Leases 1,464,745 1,105,487 Total Sales 13,383,499 19,309,324 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 10,858,263 14,089,734 Rentals and Leases 438,056 522,590 Total Cost of Sales 11,296,319 14,612,324 GROSS PROFIT 2,087,180 4,697,000 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 689,636 1,492,744 General and Administrative 2,153,823 1,338,818 Total Operating Expenses 2,843,459 2,831,562 Profit From Operations (756,279 ) 1,865,438 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net 541,218 561,091 Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - 95,544 Other Income (Expense) (102,589 ) (186,992 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 438,629 469,643 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES (1,194,908 ) 1,395,795 PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 430,167 433,638 NET INCOME $ (764,741 ) $ 962,157 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,829,155 14,829,155 Diluted 14,829,155 14,829,155 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ -0.05 $ 0.06 Diluted $ -0.05 $ 0.06

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 588,128 $ 1,032,209 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,289,389 1,080,739 Inventory, Net 11,359,158 6,275,823 Other Current Assets 324,134 318,807 Total Current Assets 13,560,809 8,707,578 Property and Equipment, Net 1,702,163 1,047,602 Rental Equipment, Net 1,063,464 1,078,470 Lease Right of Use Asset - Operating 703,802 788,733 Lease Right of Use Asset - Financing 905,782 1,297,023 Deferred Tax Asset 56,219 - Other Assets 207,172 374,123 Total Other Assets 4,638,602 4,585,951 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,199,411 $ 13,293,529 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 2,213,722 $ 1,199,805 Accrued Expenses 348,415 446,849 Deferred Revenue 2,136,400 - Joint Venture Liability 105,000 227,503 Lines of Credit 5,891,119 1,327,715 Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,273,310 1,196,205 Lease Liability - Operating 129,081 129,081 Lease Liability - Financing 188,121 188,121 Total Current Liabilities 12,285,168 4,715,279 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net - 78,120 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 713,391 1,912,666 Lease Liability - Operating, Net of Current Portion 574,721 659,652 Lease Liability - Financing, Net of Current Portion 1,046,964 1,153,737 Total Long-Term Liabilities 2,335,076 3,804,175 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,620,244 8,519,454 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829 14,829 14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,671,534 21,671,534 Accumulated Deficit (18,107,196 ) (16,912,288 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,579,167 4,774,075 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,199,411 $ 13,293,529

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW DECEMBER 31, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income (1,194,908 ) 962,157 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 688,831 747,958 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes (134,339 ) 246,601 Gain on Sale of Equipment (34,434 ) 71,000 Amortization and Acretion of Interest 303,187 31,429 Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (208,650 ) 81,561 Inventory (6,683,912 ) (664,156 ) Other Assets 161,624 11,363 Accounts Payable 1,013,917 639,729 Accrued Expenses (98,434 ) (113,717 ) Deferred Revenue 2,136,400 - NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,050,718 ) 2,013,925 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of Property and Equipment (929,148 ) 442,006 NET CASH (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES 306,625 (548,093 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Joint Venture Liability (122,503 ) 85,003 Net Proceeds under Lines of Credit 4,563,404 (302,446 ) Repayments - Notes Payable (994,419 ) (2,680,280 ) Proceeds - Notes Payable (146,470 ) 1,742,776 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 3,300,012 (1,154,947 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (444,081 ) 310,885 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,032,209 995,611 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 588,128 1,306,496 CASH PAID FOR: Interest 563,750 595,278 Income Taxes 800 800 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment 1,600,577 425,803 Conversion of LOC to Note Payable - 1,550,807 ROU Asset and Liability - Operating - 867,155 ROU Asset and Liability - Financing - 1,364,440

