The Swiss canton of Fribourg says it plans to cover a roadway with 14 MW of solar panels. The authorities are now conducting an in-depth feasibility study, to be followed by a financial plan for the project. From pv magazine Germany Solar panels over roadways have thus far been limited to pilot projects, even though such installations are not a new idea. The German Federal Ministry of Transport, for example, is currently working on a 33 kW roadway PV project. However, the technology is now set for deployment in the Swiss canton of Fribourg, where solar modules will span the H189 roadway. They ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...