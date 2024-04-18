Crypto Takes Flight: Monarch Air Group Sees 32% Rise in Cryptocurrency Transactions Year-Over-Year

Premiere private jet charter provider, Monarch Air Group, sees a 32% rise in cryptocurrency transactions this year to date. The company attributes the growth to both the increase in value of cryptocurrency along with the downward movement of private jet charter rates.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Monarch Air Group, a key player in the private charter aviation industry, has been accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment since 2017. This forward-thinking approach has positioned the company as a leader in the industry, servicing private jet clients both within the United States and internationally.





Monarch Air Group





Reporting a 32% rise in cryptocurrency transactions this year to date, CEO David Gitman attributes the increase in these transactions to the escalating value of cryptocurrencies and the downward movement of private charter prices. Combining these factors provides an overall higher value to the customer, leading to a 32% year-over-year growth.

Additionally, Monarch Air Group's innovative Online Quoting Tool simplifies the booking process by offering personalized quotes instantaneously. By utilizing this technology, customers can browse available charters in real time and make selections based on various factors, such as price, aircraft amenities, type and model, age, cabin size, location and dates, passenger count, and other preferences. You can easily pay with Bitcoin for a private jet charter or with any other popular cryptocurrency.

The integration of Monarch's Online Quoting Tool supports the growing trend of digitalization in luxury travel services, offering customers easy access to private jet charter rates while maintaining a high level of personal service. The application follows Monarch's 2017 decision to accept cryptocurrency as payment to help enhance and streamline the booking process.

For real-time pricing and immediate bookings, customers can access Monarch Air Group's online quoting tool at https://monarchairgroup.com/private-jet-charter-flights-cost-calculator.

About Monarch Air Group

Monarch Air Group is a leading private jet provider based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company specializes in providing personalized and luxurious air travel solutions to a discerning clientele. With a commitment to excellence, attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, Monarch Air Group is the preferred choice for private charter flights.

