Mentor Securities LLC: Mentor Securities Has Sold Hofmann Sausage Company, a 145 Year Old Manufacturer of Branded Food Products, to Miami Beef

Mentor Securities, LLC, a preeminent middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it's client, Hofmann Sausage Company LLC and its high-profile ownership group led by the Oneida Indian Nation, ("Hofmann"), headquartered in Syracuse, NY, was acquired by Miami Beef Company Inc. ("Miami Beef"). "Led by Davis Blaine and Eric Klein, Mentor was invaluable in finding the ultimate buyer and meeting our required terms," the former Chairman of Hofmann's Board of Directors, Ray Halbritter, said about working with the Mentor Securities investment banking team.

Founded in 1879 in Syracuse, New York, Hofmann is the leading sausage and hot dog brand in the Central New York area. Hofmann's product portfolio includes beef and pork franks, Smoked Sausage, Bratwursts, Beef Jerky, and Condiments. Hofmann is joining Miami Beef's growing family of brands.

Robert Young, CEO of Miami Beef, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Hofmann to the Miami Beef family. Hofmann has a meaningful heritage and deep connection to its loyal customers, employees, and community, which we plan to continue serving through investment in its facilities in Syracuse. We are excited to add hot dogs and sausages to our high-quality hamburger offerings to give our customers the full grilling experience. Our plan is to turbo-charge the growth of Hofmann's footprint throughout the country and continue to look for complementary brands to acquire."

To view selected transactions completed by Mentor Securities, click on the image above.

About Miami Beef

Since 1972, Miami Beef has been an industry leader in providing quality fresh and frozen meat products to retail and foodservice customers nationwide. Miami Beef brands, including Miami Beef, Free Graze, Florida Raised, Sizzle King, Young Ridge, Brooklyn Burger, Devault Foods and Hofmann Sausage, are produced out of their South Florida and Central New York-based facilities.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of 70 professionals. https://www.trivest.com/our-private-equity-portfolio/

About Mentor Securities, LLC

Mentor Securities, LLC is a preeminent investment bank dedicated to providing middle-market companies with the highest-quality, step-by-step advice to maximize value and experience a successful transaction. One strength is our unique team's unique backgrounds. Our professionals come from accounting and law firms, and various management, executive and operational roles in numerous industries.

Between our investment banking and valuation practices, our firm has completed thousands of assignments resulting in the exchange of multi-billions of dollars. Our firm typically engages sell-side companies with revenues from $15 million to $300 million. In addition, we also engage private equity firms, family offices and strategic acquirers with targeted add-on and platform searches.

Related links to the transaction:

Miami company acquires Syracuse's Hofmann Sausage Company (localsyr.com)

Syracuse, New York's Hofmann Sausage Acquired by Miami Beef Co. | Food Processing

Miami Beef acquires Hofmann Sausage Co. | MEAT+POULTRY

Mergers & Acquisitions | Corporate Finance | Corporate Advisory Services | Business & IP Valuations

Securities through Mentor Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Mentor Securities LLC

200 N. Westlake Blvd., Suite 204

Westlake Village CA 91362

818.991.4150 | www.mentorsecurities.com

For inquiries on this transaction or investment banking and valuation services contact:

Eric Klein Davis Blaine Senior Managing Director Chairman 310.651.9941 818.597.3559 eklein@mentorsecurities.com dblaine@mentorsecurities.com

SOURCE: Mentor Securities LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com