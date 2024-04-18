Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
18.04.24
09:15 Uhr
1,583 Euro
-0,005
-0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5711,71518:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.04.2024 | 14:36
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alm. Brand A/S - Result of annual general meeting held on 18 April 2024

The annual general meeting of Alm. Brand A/S held today was conducted in accordance with the agenda and the complete proposals submitted by the Board of Directors.

The annual report for 2023 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. The shareholders adopted the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors that a dividend of DKK 0.55 per share be paid in respect of 2023 for a total dividend payout of DKK 848 million. The remaining profit will be transferred to the company's reserves.

The resolution proposed by the Board of Directors that it be authorised during the period until 30 April 2025 to let the company acquire treasury shares within a limit of up to 10% of the share capital was adopted.

All board members elected by the shareholders were up for election. Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen, Jan Skytte Pedersen, Tina Schmidt Madsen, Jais Stampe Valeur, Pia Laub and Anette Eberhard were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024 was approved.

Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company's auditors and appointed as sustainability auditors.

The remuneration policy was approved, and the remuneration report for 2023 was adopted at an advisory vote.

The proposal regarding indemnification of management was adopted, as was a proposal to insert a paragraph on indemnification in the company's articles of association.

At a board meeting held after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen as its Chairman and Jan Skytte Pedersen as its Deputy Chairman.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating & ESG Reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.