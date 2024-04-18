Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2024 of $36.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.37. First quarter 2024 results compare to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $39.5 million and EPS of $1.48.

"Westamerica's first quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 47 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.20 percent for the first quarter 2024. First quarter 2024 operating expenses remained well controlled at 34 percent of total revenues on a fully-taxable equivalent basis. Our consistent application of conservative loan underwriting practices resulted in relatively stable nonperforming assets totaling $1.5 million," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "First quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 15.2 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2024," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $66.1 million for the first quarter 2024, compared to $69.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2024 was 4.50 percent compared to 4.52 percent for the fourth quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.20 percent for the first quarter 2024 compared to 0.11 percent for the fourth quarter 2023.

The Company provided $300 thousand for the allowance for credit losses on loans in the first quarter 2024. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $15.9 million at March 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2024 totaled $10.1 million compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Debit card fees declined $524 thousand from the fourth quarter 2023 to the first quarter 2024 due to recognition of an annual volume-based incentive in the fourth quarter 2023. Merchant processing services fees declined $356 thousand from the fourth quarter 2023 to the first quarter 2024 due to reduced processing volumes.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2024 were $26.1 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Salaries and related benefits were $430 thousand higher in the first quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes, merit increases and higher welfare benefit costs.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2024 was $13.4 million compared to $15.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The fourth quarter 2023 includes a $492 thousand increase to reconcile the 2022 income tax provision to the filed 2022 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - SVP & Chief Financial Officer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.



Public Information April 18, 2024
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
March 31, 2024
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$66,094 $69,562 -5.0%$69,738
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,550)n/m -
Noninterest Income 10,097 10,549 -4.3% 10,992
Noninterest Expense 26,099 26,210 -0.4% 25,517
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 49,792 55,451 -10.2% 55,213
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 13,375 15,000 -10.8% 15,745
Net Income$36,417 $40,451 -10.0%$39,468
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,674 26,859 -0.7% 26,662
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,675 26,866 -0.7% 26,664
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$1.37 $1.51 -9.3%$1.48
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.37 1.51 -9.3% 1.48
Return On Assets (a) 2.24% 2.31% 2.35%
Return On Common Equity (a) 15.2% 19.1% 16.7%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.30% 4.18% 4.41%
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 34.3% 32.7% 31.6%
Dividends Paid Per Common Share$0.44 $0.42 4.8%$0.44
Common Dividend Payout Ratio 32% 28% 30%
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$69,095 $70,033 -1.3%$71,417
Interest Expense 3,001 471 537.2% 1,679
Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE)$66,094 $69,562 -5.0%$69,738
Average Earning Assets$6,119,368 $6,665,156 -8.2%$6,251,143
Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,955,565 3,287,158 -10.1% 2,966,038
Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.50% 4.21% 4.52%
Cost of Funds (a) 0.20% 0.03% 0.11%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.30% 4.18% 4.41%
Interest Expense/
Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.41% 0.06% 0.22%
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.09% 4.15% 4.30%
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Total Assets$6,525,921 $7,112,317 -8.2%$6,665,040
Total Earning Assets 6,119,368 6,665,156 -8.2% 6,251,143
Total Loans 853,553 945,864 -9.8% 873,635
Commercial Loans 133,422 165,360 -19.3% 139,535
Commercial Real Estate Loans 488,989 493,132 -0.8% 490,645
Consumer Loans 231,142 287,372 -19.6% 243,455
Total Investment Securities 5,098,539 5,548,780 -8.1% 5,182,557
Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,224,474 4,636,098 -8.9% 4,298,396
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 874,065 912,682 -4.2% 884,161
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276 170,512 -1.9% 194,951
Loans/Deposits 15.9% 15.6% 15.7%
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Total Deposits$5,379,060 $6,061,923 -11.3%$5,573,281
Noninterest Demand 2,532,381 2,851,600 -11.2% 2,672,170
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292 1,233,439 -14.2% 1,085,864
Savings 1,691,716 1,847,428 -8.4% 1,713,803
Time greater than $100K 36,135 57,630 -37.3% 37,970
Time less than $100K 60,536 71,826 -15.7% 63,474
Total Short-Term Borrowings 108,886 76,835 41.7% 64,927
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 62,582 - n/m -
Securities Sold under Repurchase
Agreements 46,304 76,835 -39.7% 64,927
Shareholders' Equity 965,840 858,473 12.5% 938,738
Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.1% 47.0% 47.9%
Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2% 97.9% 98.2%
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2024
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,119,368 $69,095 4.50%
Total Loans (FTE) 853,553 11,413 5.38%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 133,422 2,385 7.19%
Commercial Real Estate Loans 488,989 5,911 4.86%
Consumer Loans 231,142 3,117 5.42%
Total Investments (FTE) 5,098,539 55,399 4.32%
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,224,474 46,552 4.38%
Corporate Securities 2,114,861 14,555 2.75%
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,461,182 26,700 7.23%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 252,828 1,552 2.45%
Securities of U.S. Government sponsored
entities 308,807 2,777 3.60%
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions (FTE) 72,569 544 3.00%
Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 424 11.92%
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 874,065 8,847 4.05%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 76,062 427 2.25%
Corporate Securities 729,273 7,816 4.29%
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions (FTE) 68,730 604 3.52%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 167,276 2,283 5.40%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,119,368 3,001 0.20%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,955,565 3,001 0.41%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,846,679 2,106 0.30%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,058,292 119 0.05%
Savings 1,691,716 1,917 0.46%
Time less than $100K 60,536 49 0.33%
Time greater than $100K 36,135 21 0.23%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 108,886 895 3.30%
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 62,582 843 5.40%
Securities Sold under Repurchase
Agreements 46,304 52 0.45%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $66,094 4.30%
Q1'2023
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)$6,665,156 $70,033 4.21%
Total Loans (FTE) 945,864 11,834 5.07%
Commercial Loans (FTE) 165,360 2,760 6.77%
Commercial Real Estate Loans 493,132 5,627 4.63%
Consumer Loans 287,372 3,447 4.86%
Total Investments (FTE) 5,548,780 56,257 4.06%
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,636,098 47,114 4.06%
Corporate Securities 2,350,403 16,446 2.80%
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,577,260 25,006 6.34%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 304,863 1,865 2.45%
Securities of U.S. Government sponsored
entities 306,441 2,777 3.62%
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions (FTE) 83,914 637 3.04%
Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 13,217 383 11.59%
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 912,682 9,143 4.01%
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 101,911 547 2.15%
Corporate Securities 722,452 7,815 4.33%
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions (FTE) 88,319 781 3.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 170,512 1,942 4.56%
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,665,156 471 0.03%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,287,158 471 0.06%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,210,323 458 0.06%
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,233,439 94 0.03%
Savings 1,847,428 280 0.06%
Time less than $100K 71,826 50 0.28%
Time greater than $100K 57,630 34 0.24%
Total Short-Term Borrowings 76,835 13 0.07%
Securities Sold under Repurchase
Agreements 76,835 13 0.07%
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $69,562 4.18%
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts$3,470 $3,465 0.2%$3,540
Merchant Processing Services 2,507 2,637 -4.9% 2,863
Debit Card Fees 1,543 1,642 -6.1% 2,067
Trust Fees 794 765 3.8% 764
ATM Processing Fees 591 654 -9.6% 622
Other Service Fees 438 399 9.7% 445
Other Noninterest Income 754 987 -23.6% 691
Total Noninterest Income$10,097 $10,549 -4.3%$10,992
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)$76,191 $80,111 -4.9%$80,730
Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.3% 13.2% 13.6%
Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.26% 0.23% 0.25%
Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.
Common Share (a)$11.49 $12.10 -5.0%$12.01
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Salaries & Benefits$12,586 $12,067 4.3%$12,156
Occupancy and Equipment 5,040 5,485 -8.1% 4,958
Outsourced Data Processing 2,536 2,444 3.8% 2,441
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,434 0.4% 1,440
Professional Fees 402 476 -15.5% 389
Courier Service 649 615 5.5% 681
Other Noninterest Expense 3,446 3,689 -6.6% 3,452
Total Noninterest Expense$26,099 $26,210 -0.4%$25,517
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.72% 1.59% 1.62%
Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 34.3% 32.7% 31.6%
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Average Total Loans$853,553 $945,864 -9.8%$873,635
Beginning of Period Allowance for
Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL)$16,867 $20,284 -16.8%$17,744
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,550)n/m -
Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries (1,288) 775 -266.2% (877)
End of Period ACLL$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867
Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 36% 138% 60%
Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /
Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.61% -0.33% 0.40%
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867
Allowance for Credit Losses on
Held to Maturity Securities 1 1 0.0% 1
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$15,880 $19,510 -18.6%$16,868
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans$957 $207 362.3%$401
Performing Nonaccrual Loans 1 7 -85.7% 2
Total Nonaccrual Loans 958 214 347.7% 403
Accruing Loans 90+ Days Past Due 525 571 -8.1% 388
Total Nonperforming Loans$1,483 $785 88.9%$791
Total Loans Outstanding $844,677 $938,628 -10.0%$866,602
Total Assets 6,464,685 6,700,471 -3.5% 6,364,592
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans$15,879 $19,509 -18.6%$16,867
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans /
Loans 1.88% 2.08% 1.95%
Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.18% 0.08% 0.09%
10. Liquidity.
At March 31, 2024, the Company had $434,250 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending March 31, 2025, the Company expects to receive $303,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at March 31, 2024, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,820,309 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at March 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $697,486 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at March 31, 2024, the Company had pledged $863,987 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the Three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $62,582 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at March 31, 2024, the Company's borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $200,000 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively. At March 31, 2024, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,995,076 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value unless otherwise noted.
(in thousands)
3/31/24
Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral:
Corporate Securities $2,577,324
Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA 496,419
Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 135,051
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 294,480
Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities 117,035
Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value) 200,000
Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral $3,820,309
Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral:
Deposits by Public Entities ($697,846)
Securities Sold under Repurchase Agreements (257,936)
Other (5,464)
Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral ($961,246)
Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank ($863,987)
Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge $1,995,076
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23
Shareholders' Equity$791,691 $642,925 23.1%$772,894
Total Assets 6,464,685 6,700,471 -3.5% 6,364,592
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 12.25% 9.60% 12.14%
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 93.73% 68.50% 89.19%
Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.56% 7.92% 10.43%
Common Shares Outstanding 26,678 26,648 0.1% 26,671
Common Equity Per Share$29.68 $24.13 23.0%$28.98
Market Value Per Common Share 48.88 44.30 10.3% 56.41
(shares in thousands)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Share Repurchase Programs:
Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled 4 274 n/m -
Average Repurchase Price $45.58 $50.11 n/m $-
Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased (7) 265 n/m (22)
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
3/31/243/31/23Change12/31/23
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks$434,250 $195,202 122.5%$190,314
Debt Securities Available for Sale
Corporate Securities 1,879,980 2,019,240 -6.9% 1,909,548
Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,420,584 1,542,377 -7.9% 1,484,597
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 225,564 276,078 -18.3% 239,454
Securities of U.S. Government sponsored
entities 292,583 297,140 -1.5% 294,919
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions 70,466 82,678 -14.8% 71,283
Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,889,177 4,217,513 -7.8% 3,999,801
Debt Securities Held to Maturity
Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 73,023 98,006 -25.5% 78,565
Corporate Securities 730,350 723,553 0.9% 728,650
Obligations of States and Political
Subdivisions (2) 65,352 87,760 -25.5% 71,181
Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (2) 868,725 909,319 -4.5% 878,396
Loans 844,677 938,628 -10.0% 866,602
Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (15,879) (19,509)-18.6% (16,867)
Total Loans, net 828,798 919,119 -9.8% 849,735
Premises and Equipment, net 26,458 28,331 -6.6% 27,016
Identifiable Intangibles, net 291 523 -44.5% 347
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0% 121,673
Other Assets 295,313 308,791 -4.4% 297,310
Total Assets$6,464,685 $6,700,471 -3.5%$6,364,592
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing$2,514,161 $2,788,992 -9.9%$2,605,844
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,066,038 1,201,356 -11.3% 1,072,233
Savings 1,681,921 1,783,667 -5.7% 1,699,388
Time 92,805 125,300 -25.9% 96,802
Total Deposits 5,354,925 5,899,315 -9.2% 5,474,267
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 200,000 - n/m -
Securities Sold under Repurchase
Agreements 50,334 83,088 -39.4% 58,162
Total Short-Term Borrowed Funds 250,334 83,088 201.3% 58,162
Other Liabilities 67,735 75,143 -9.9% 59,269
Total Liabilities 5,672,994 6,057,546 -6.3% 5,591,698
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 473,989 471,159 0.6% 473,171
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (196,857) (231,573)-15.0% (190,282)
Retained Earnings 514,559 403,339 27.6% 490,005
Total Shareholders' Equity 791,691 642,925 23.1% 772,894
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity$6,464,685 $6,700,471 -3.5%$6,364,592
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q1'2024Q1'2023ChangeQ4'2023
Interest & Fee Income:
Loans$11,324 $11,740 -3.5%$11,606
Equity Securities 174 152 14.5% 174
Debt Securities Available for Sale 46,243 46,810 -1.2% 47,783
Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,722 8,980 -2.9% 8,799
Interest-Bearing Cash 2,283 1,942 17.6% 2,690
Total Interest & Fee Income 68,746 69,624 -1.3% 71,052
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 119 94 26.6% 128
Savings Deposits 1,917 280 584.6% 1,431
Time Deposits 70 84 -16.7% 76
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 843 - n/m -
Securities Sold under Repurchase
Agreements 52 13 306.0% 44
Total Interest Expense 3,001 471 537.2% 1,679
Net Interest Income 65,745 69,153 -4.9% 69,373
Provision (Reversal of Provision)
for Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,550)n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,470 3,465 0.2% 3,540
Merchant Processing Services 2,507 2,637 -4.9% 2,863
Debit Card Fees 1,543 1,642 -6.1% 2,067
Trust Fees 794 765 3.8% 764
ATM Processing Fees 591 654 -9.6% 622
Other Service Fees 438 399 9.7% 445
Other Noninterest Income 754 987 -23.6% 691
Total Noninterest Income 10,097 10,549 -4.3% 10,992
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,586 12,067 4.3% 12,156
Occupancy and Equipment 5,040 5,485 -8.1% 4,958
Outsourced Data Processing 2,536 2,444 3.8% 2,441
Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,434 0.4% 1,440
Professional Fees 402 476 -15.5% 389
Courier Service 649 615 5.5% 681
Other Noninterest Expense 3,446 3,689 -6.6% 3,452
Total Noninterest Expense 26,099 26,210 -0.4% 25,517
Income Before Income Taxes 49,443 55,042 -10.2% 54,848
Income Tax Provision 13,026 14,591 -10.7% 15,380
Net Income$36,417 $40,451 -10.0%$39,468
Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,674 26,859 -0.7% 26,662
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,675 26,866 -0.7% 26,664
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings$1.37 $1.51 -9.3%$1.48
Diluted Earnings 1.37 1.51 -9.3% 1.48
Dividends Paid 0.44 0.42 4.8% 0.44
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized

