AleaSoft and SolarPower Europe inform pv magazine that negative energy prices in Europe are related to the pandemic, low demand, insufficient storage solutions, and inadequate energy planning. They say this situation will likely continue into the summer. Several consecutive days of low or negative prices are typical in spring. Negative price situations are also common in the summer, but are relatively more isolated on weekends, public holidays, and, in some countries, during vacation periods, explained Spanish energy consultancy AleaSoft. It added that the summer of 2024 could be slightly different. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...