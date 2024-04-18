Marquee customer case studies and open networking strategies will be examined on a panel hosted by IP Infusion Chief Marketing and Product Officer Kelly LeBlanc

IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, will be hosting an executive panel at the upcoming 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP) Regional Summit in Portugal.

"A Practical Guide to Disaggregated Networking: IP Infusion, Madeo Consultant, and Prosoluce Present the Keys to Success" will examine several marquee IP Infusion deployments in use today. IP Infusion Chief Marketing and Product Officer Kelly LeBlanc will host the Wednesday, April 24 panel, with representatives from Madeo Consultant and Prosoluce discussing their use cases in detail.

Madeo Consultant is a systems integrator based in France currently using IP Infusion's OcNOS networking software products in a data center environment, replacing legacy Cisco products with modern open networking hardware and disaggregated software. Madeo Consultant Solutions Engineer François Defrocourt will discuss real-world lessons learned from the deployment and the evaluation process that determined IP Infusion as the most effective alternative to SONiC and Cisco.

Managed service provider Prosoluce, also based in France, will discuss their disaggregated networking strategy in upgrading a 10G backbone to 100G with modern features. This open networking strategy allowed efficient and timely upgrades and also provided seamless operations with Prosoluce's existing multi-vendor network. Gaël Hermet, Directeur Général for Prosoluce, will discuss the disaggregated networking project and provide insights for any organization that has similar networking needs.

"We are always pleased to showcase real-world applications for open compute affiliations," said George Tchaparian, CEO of Open Compute Project Foundation. "Open computing, and with it Open Networking, is much more significant than being a product or group of products. It is a modernized way of thinking and deploying computing needs with disaggregation to an ends-oriented and economical perspective."

"For more than twenty years, IP Infusion has been a primary market presence for open computing and open networking in particular," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "Advanced networking depends on open standards and interoperability, and IP Infusion is the networking software for disaggregated open networking."

The OCP Regional Summit in Europe serves as a platform where technical and business leaders tackle crucial issues related to data center sustainability, energy efficiency, and heat reuse. The focus is on exploring how innovations from hyperscale data center operators can contribute to solving these challenges.

Event Details:

2024 OCP Regional Summit, Lisbon, Portugal

Wednesday, April 24 from 2:45-3:10 pm

