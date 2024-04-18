Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
18.04.2024 | 17:06
CedCommerce Wins Prestigious Connector App Award at TikTok Developer Summit

LUCKNOW, India, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading multichannel enabler, CedCommerce, procured the Connector App award at the first-ever TikTok Shop Developer Innovation Challenge.

CedCommerce_Logo

TikTok Shop Developer Summit was a mix of insightful discussions with like-minded solution providers and sellers and a chance to connect with the developer community through an innovative challenge. Divided into two parts, Connector App and Innovation, the challenge event was a burst of energy and networking.

The Connector App Challenge was designed for seasoned developers to excel in the domain by building public apps connecting TikTok Shop to existing platforms.

The CedCommerce x Etsy Connector app, one of the winners of the challenge, was praised as a standout for its unparalleled quality and proficiency of the core. The app focused on its easy-to-comprehend functionalities, a high score on the Connector App Requirements Document (ARD), innovative solutions, and cutting-edge UX.

CedCommerce has been at the center of it all in deploying several futuristic apps for TikTok Shop, enabling sellers around the world to integrate their DTC and TikTok Shop stores with ease and high operational efficiency. Since their inception, the TikTok apps designed by CedCommerce have helped around 5k sellers, yielding an increase in order count by up to 60%.

"At CedCommerce, we're committed to relentless innovation, constantly striving to launch tools that empower sellers. With social commerce gaining momentum, TikTok has emerged as a pivotal platform, and our latest victory in the TikTok Shop Developer Innovation Challenge with our winning app, the Etsy TikTok Shop Connector, showcases our dedication to quality and value creation. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the TikTok team for fostering a developer-friendly environment. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, " said Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO, CedCommerce.

About CedCommerce:

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web Retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

The apps by CedCommerce are curated to work more efficiently with ready-to-deploy solutions at a much lower cost, less time, and higher technological capabilities than if they had to build their integration.

Visit CedCommerce, or follow it on Facebook, X (Formerly known as Twitter), YouTube, and LinkedIn to know more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420605/CedCommerce_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cedcommerce-wins-prestigious-connector-app-award-at-tiktok-developer-summit-302121065.html

