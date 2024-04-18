Anzeige
WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
18.04.24
16:45 Uhr
221,20 Euro
+5,20
+2,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,30221,4018:37
220,50221,4018:38
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 15:00
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Metairie, Louisiana -based Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance offers commercial property/casualty coverages specializing in large apartment accounts in the Louisiana market with capabilities nationwide. Charlie Fontenelle and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher's Southeast retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Fontenelle & Goodreau Insurance is a highly regarded agency whose products will enhance our capabilities, particularly within commercial real estate," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Charlie and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

