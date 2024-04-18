MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / eGroup Enabling Technologies announced today that they have achieved Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, eGroup Enabling Technologies has proven their robust MXDR services, including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

eGroup Enabling Technologies Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

"Being Microsoft Verified for our MXDR solution is not just a badge of honor; it's a testament to our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity. Being among the ~70 MXDR verified solutions validates our hunters' dedication to protecting our customers from threats using the best available security platform." - Chris Stegh, CTO & VP of Strategy

eGroup Enabling Technologies, a 9x Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner, provides ThreatHunter: consulting, configuration, and training services to help organizations protect, detect, and respond to risks. As a Microsoft Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), they provide security services to organizations that wish to have ongoing support and monitoring of Intune, the Microsoft 365 E5 security stack, and Sentinel. Their MSSP team has 24/7 security analysts who monitor, investigate, triage, and work with clients to resolve incidents within the environment. Their approach of combining managed Intune along with Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) and Sentinel, provides Complete Endpoint Protection.

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate eGroup Enabling Technologies on achieving Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." - Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

eGroup Enabling Technologies is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome eGroup Enabling Technologies' MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

About eGroup Enabling Technologies:

eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data and AI, and Collaboration, eGroup Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

