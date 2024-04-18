Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
18.04.24
18:43 Uhr
383,80 Euro
-2,10
-0,54 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
383,75383,9018:42
383,65383,8018:43
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 17:26
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGroup Enabling Technologies Recognized With Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / eGroup Enabling Technologies announced today that they have achieved Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, eGroup Enabling Technologies has proven their robust MXDR services, including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

eGroup Enabling Technologies Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

eGroup Enabling Technologies Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

"Being Microsoft Verified for our MXDR solution is not just a badge of honor; it's a testament to our commitment to excellence in cybersecurity. Being among the ~70 MXDR verified solutions validates our hunters' dedication to protecting our customers from threats using the best available security platform." - Chris Stegh, CTO & VP of Strategy

eGroup Enabling Technologies, a 9x Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner, provides ThreatHunter: consulting, configuration, and training services to help organizations protect, detect, and respond to risks. As a Microsoft Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), they provide security services to organizations that wish to have ongoing support and monitoring of Intune, the Microsoft 365 E5 security stack, and Sentinel. Their MSSP team has 24/7 security analysts who monitor, investigate, triage, and work with clients to resolve incidents within the environment. Their approach of combining managed Intune along with Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) and Sentinel, provides Complete Endpoint Protection.

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate eGroup Enabling Technologies on achieving Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." - Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

eGroup Enabling Technologies is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome eGroup Enabling Technologies' MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

About eGroup Enabling Technologies:
eGroup Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business objectives. With a focus on Cybersecurity, Cloud, Data and AI, and Collaboration, eGroup Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and optimize operations.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Carly Picciuto
Marketing Director
carly.picciuto@egroup-us.com
877.347.6871

SOURCE: eGroup Enabling Technologies

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.