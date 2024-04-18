The Dutch government has earmarked €100 million ($106. 7 million) of subsidies for the deployment of battery storage alongside PV projects. The funds are part of a €416 million subsidy program announced last year to alleviate grid congestion. The authorities in the Netherlands have allocated €100 million in subsidies to the deployment of battery storage with solar projects for next year, as the country continues to struggle with a lack of power flexibility and grid limitations. Departing minister for climate and energy policy, Rob Jetten, announced the subsidy package as part of the nation's ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...