The Dutch government has earmarked €100 million ($106. 7 million) of subsidies for the deployment of battery storage alongside PV projects. The funds are part of a €416 million subsidy program announced last year to alleviate grid congestion. The authorities in the Netherlands have allocated €100 million in subsidies to the deployment of battery storage with solar projects for next year, as the country continues to struggle with a lack of power flexibility and grid limitations. Departing minister for climate and energy policy, Rob Jetten, announced the subsidy package as part of the nation's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...