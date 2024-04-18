Rivers are Life Launches Partnership With Waterhaul to Provide Litter-Picking Equipment for River Cleanup Efforts

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Today, Rivers are Life is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Waterhaul, the U.K.-based organization transforming our oceans' plastics into purposeful products that inspire action. Together, the organizations will work to promote waterway protection and exploration across the globe.





A recent survey, conducted by SAVANTA, and commissioned by Rivers are Life, found that 59% of respondents plan to clean their local rivers in 2024. Looking to turn ambition into action, Rivers are Life and Waterhaul will create co-branded cleanup kits to help people across the globe take care of their waterways.

The unique cleanup kits were designed using 100% recycled materials and made durable to be repurposed and reused for years - leaving no negative impact on the environment. The cleanup kits consist of:

Upcycled clean up bags made from recycled sails - making every bag uniquely designed with no bag being the same. Spinnaker sails were selected, as an estimated 97% of retired sails end up in landfills.

32" foldable litter picker - composed of recycled ocean plastic components (i.e. trawl nets and lines) and with recycled aluminum extruded shafts, stainless steel rivets, and 100% recycled PET string.

Litter picking bag hoop - made from recycled fishing gear, predominantly potting lines (rope), which is one of the most common forms of end-of-life fishing gear found on UK coastlines.

These thoughtfully curated kits will be used at Rivers are Life-sponsored cleanup events, such as the Baltimore Floatilla event (June 7 & 8) to raise awareness around water pollution issues in the Baltimore Harbor, as well as Trout Unlimited Expeditions in Wyoming (June 16-25; July 11-20; August 2-11) to inspire the next generation of youth to experience, take care of, and advocate for native and wild trout and salmon populations and the waters they inhabit.

"Rivers are Life is excited and proud to work with Waterhaul to inspire action surrounding waterway cleanup," said Katie Horning, Director Marketing, Rivers are Life. "With these kits, we hope to empower and equip our vast network of River Heroes and partners with the tools and resources for seamless cleanup efforts."

"We're proud to be working with Rivers are Life, who will be using our litter-picking equipment to support the positive impact of their cleanups. Rivers are an essential part of our ecosystem that all lead to the ocean, so it is so important to ensure they're free from plastic pollution!" said Kieran Hill, Head of Sales at Waterhaul. "Knowing that equipment made from fishing gear that was previously damaging our ocean is going out into the world to tackle the plastic pollution crisis is something we're incredibly proud of."

Rivers are Life x Waterhaul cleanup kits are now available for online presale here. All profits from the kits are going to support river impact projects around the globe.

To join the movement and learn how Rivers are Life can support a cleanup in your area, visit: https://riversarelife.com/join-the-movement

