Organic rental income growth of +4.6%

2024 objectives confirmed

Vincent Ravat, Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) Chief Executive Officer: "Mercialys continued building on its very robust business trends during the first quarter of 2024, with organic growth of +4.6%. The economic environment is stabilizing, with inflation easing and household consumption picking up strength. Alongside this, the Casino group's divestment of the business operations of hypermarkets owned by Mercialys is expected to further strengthen the appeal of the Company's sites, while improving its rental risk profile. Mercialys is therefore able to confirm its objectives for 2024, with net recurrent earnings per share growth of at least +2% and a dividend payout ratio to range from 75% to 95% of 2024 net recurrent earnings".

I. Very robust organic growth in invoiced rents of +4.6%

During the first quarter of 2024, Mercialys recorded +4.6% organic growth. Invoiced rents came to Euro 45.5 million, up +4.5% from the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a virtually neutral scope effect for the quarter.

(In thousands of euros) At March 31, 2023 At March 31, 2024 Change

Current basis (%) Change

Like-for-like basis (%) Invoiced rents 43,501 45,463 +4.5% +4.6% Lease rights 132 82 -37.9% Rental revenues 43,633 45,545 +4.4%

The change in invoiced rents reflects the following factors:

At March 31, 2023 At March 31, 2024 Indexation +3.6 pp +€1.5m +4.6 pp +€2.0m Contribution by Casual Leasing -1.1 pp -€0.5m +0.3 pp +€0.1m Contribution by variable rents +0.8 pp +€0.3m +0.7 pp +€0.3m Actions carried out on the portfolio -1.2 pp -€0.5m -0.7 pp -€0.3m Accounting impact of "Covid-19 rent relief" granted to retailers +0.9 pp +€0.4m -0.3 pp -€0.1m Growth (like-for-like) +3.0 pp +€1.3m +4.6 pp +€2.0m Asset acquisition and sales -2.7 pp -€1.2m 0.0 pp €0.0m Other effects -0.2 pp -€0.1m 0.0 pp €0.0m Growth (current basis) +0.2 pp +€0.1m +4.5 pp +€2.0m

Invoiced rents benefited from positive indexation of +4.6% for the first quarter of 2024, factoring in the French commercial rent index (ILC) figures published in 2023 and specifically those for the second and third quarters (+6.60% and +5.97% respectively), which represent nearly 70% of the indexation for 2024.

The contributions from Casual Leasing and variable rents are up +0.3% and +0.7% respectively for the quarter, reflecting a positive underlying trend for the various sites and the good level of activity for retailers.

The actions carried out on the portfolio are down -0.7%. The Company's commitment to ensuring the continued sustainability of rents for its retailers, at a time when indexation remains high, while price effects seem to be stabilizing in terms of retailers' activity, is reflected in a moderation of reversion levels. Mercialys is limiting the volatility of the vacancy rate and ensuring the sustainability of tenants within a partnership-based approach.

During the first quarter, Mercialys maintained a positive trend for renewals and relettings, illustrated in particular by the deals signed with Sephora in Nîmes, Intersport in Marseille and Besançon, as well as the homeware retailer Kraft in Quimper.

After factoring in the deferrals applicable under IFRS, lease rights and despecialization indemnities received over the period came to less than Euro 0.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

In view of these elements, rental revenues totaled Euro 45.5 million in the first quarter, up by nearly Euro +2 million (+4.4%) compared with the corresponding quarter in 2023.

II. Retailer sales growth of +3.3%

Footfall in Mercialys' shopping centers is up +2.9% at end-March 2024, compared with +2.1% for the Quantaflow national index, outperforming the national benchmark index by +80bp, which reflects the attractive positioning of the Company's centers.

The takeover of the business operations of a large part of the hypermarkets, as presented below, is expected to drive an upturn in footfall at these stores, helping improve the perception of the shopping centers among visitors and retailers. These expectations are illustrated by the change in footfall at the Besançon hypermarket, whose operations were taken over by Intermarché in October 2023, where the strong increase in footfall following the banner transfer (+24.9% in November and +37.5% in December 2023) continued during the first quarter of 2024, with +37.1% growth.

This positive trend for the sites is also reflected in the sales recorded by tenant retailers, up +3.3% at end-March 2024. This sales growth came to +2.3% at end-February 2024, while the national panel (FACT) recorded +1.6% growth over the same period, representing +70bp outperformance for the Company's sites.

The monthly sales figures reported by Mercialys' retailers for March show very robust growth of +6,1%, perfectly aligned with the information published by Procos on April 8. The latter shows a +6.1% increase in activity levels for retailers in March, following -1.5% in January and +0.8% in February. This upturn needs to be confirmed, but several indicators are moving in the right direction, such as the slowdown in inflation and the increase in purchasing power, which are expected to positively impact household consumption over the coming months.

Moreover, following the agreements signed by the Casino group with Intermarché, Auchan Retail and Carrefour, the retailers in the hypermarkets owned by Mercialys will change based on the following schedule:

Annemasse, Clermont-Ferrand, Fréjus, Gassin, Istres, Lanester, Marseille, Narbonne

and Quimper: April 30, 2024;

- Aix, Angers, and Nîmes: May 31, 2024;

- Le Puy: date not yet confirmed.

The Besançon hypermarket already switched to the Intermarché banner in October 2023.

Mercialys' economic rental exposure to food retail, on a pro forma basis at December 31, 2023, would be as follows:

Auchan: 4.1%

- Intermarché: 5.2%

- Carrefour: 2.0%

- Monoprix: 1.5%

- Aldi: 0.2%

- Lidl: 0.1%

- Casino: 4.7%

The residual exposure to Casino (Géant banner) corresponds to the five hypermarkets or supermarkets located in Corsica (3.6% of rental exposure) and the hypermarkets in Brest (0.6%) and Niort (0.5%). These sites were not included in the overall transactions and will be subject to individual discussions with food operators. The Casino group has not indicated any plans to close stores to date.

Note that pending the potential divestment of business operations at these stores, Casino will continue to hold the leases. The leases for the portfolio in Corsica have an end date of June 2030, with a 3-year break option in June 2027, which would transfer the business operations to the landlord if it was exercised.

The leases for the Brest and Niort hypermarkets have an end date of June 2027, with the 3-year option from June 2024 not exercised.

To date, the Casino group is paying its rents in accordance with its contractual commitments.

III. Proposed dividend of Euro 0.99 per share

As announced on February 14 with the 2023 full-year earnings release, Mercialys' Board of Directors will submit a proposal at the General Meeting on April 25, 2024 for a dividend of Euro 0.99 per share for 2023, up +3.1% compared with the dividend for 2022.

The proposed dividend corresponds to 85% of 2023 recurrent earnings and offers a particularly attractive yield of 5.8% on the NDV of Euro 17.1 per share at end-2023 and 9.9% on the year's closing share price.

This proposed dividend is based primarily on the distribution requirement with the SIIC tax status concerning exempt profits from:

property rental or sub-letting operations (including dividends paid by the subsidiaries subject to the SIIC system), i.e. Euro 0.86 per share;

the distribution of exempt income recorded on the Company's balance sheet for Euro 0.13 per share.

The ex-dividend date would be April 29, 2024, with the dividend to be paid on May 2, 2024.

MERCIALYS RENTAL REVENUES 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Invoiced rents 43,501 87,910 132,183 177,495 43,501 44,408 44,272 45,312 Lease rights 132 254 395 515 132 122 141 119 Rental revenues 43,633 88,164 132,578 178,010 43,633 44,531 44,413 45,431 Change in invoiced rents +0.2% +2.1% +2.4% +2.8% +0.2% +4.1% +3.1% +4.0% Change in rental revenues +0.1% +2.0% +2.3% +2.7% +0.1% +3.9% +3.0% +3.9% 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Invoiced rents 45,463 45,463 Lease rights 82 82 Rental revenues 45,545 45,545 Change in invoiced rents +4.5% +4.5% Change in rental revenues +4.4% +4.4%

Appendix 1 List of hypermarkets owned by Mercialys

SITES Current food operator Future food Scheduled transfer date operator ANNEMASE Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 AIX-EN-PROVENCE Casino Hyperfrais Auchan May 31, 2024 AJACCIO Géant Casino Géant Casino Not yet sold ANGERS Casino Hyperfrais Auchan May 31, 2024 BESANCON Intermarché Intermarché Oct 15, 2023 BREST Casino Hyperfrais Casino Hyperfrais Not yet sold CHAVILLE Monoprix Monoprix Not concerned CLERMONT FERRAND Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 CORTE Casino Supermarché Casino Supermarché Not yet sold FREJUS Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 FURIANI Géant Casino Géant Casino Not yet sold GASSIN Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 GRENOBLE Monoprix Monoprix Not concerned ISTRES Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 LANESTER Casino Hyperfrais Carrefour Apr 30, 2024 LE PUY Intermarché Carrefour Date not confirmed MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL Monoprix Monoprix Not concerned MARSEILLE-PDC Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 NARBONNE Casino Supermarché Auchan Apr 30, 2024 NIMES CAP COSTIERES Casino Hyperfrais Auchan May 31, 2024 NIORT Casino Hyperfrais Casino Hyperfrais Not yet sold PORTO-VECCHIO Géant Casino Géant Casino Not yet sold PUTEAUX Monoprix Monoprix Not concerned QUIMPER Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 TOGA Géant Casino Géant Casino Not yet sold

Source: transfer notification letter received

Appendix 2 List of hypermarkets not owned that anchor Mercialys shopping centers

SITES Current food operator Future food Scheduled transfer date operator AGEN Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 ALBERTVILLE Intermarché Intermarché Oct 15, 2023 ANGOULEME Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 ANNECY Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 ARLES Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 AURILLAC Casino Hyperfrais Casino Hyperfrais Not yet sold BRIVE Casino Hyperfrais Casino Hyperfrais Not yet sold CARCASSONNE Casino Hyperfrais Auchan May 31, 2024 CHARTRES Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 DIJON Casino Hyperfrais Casino Hyperfrais Not yet sold LE PORT Carrefour Carrefour Not concerned MANDELIEU Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 MARSEILLE-LA VALENTINE Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 MILLAU Intermarché Intermarché Oct 15, 2023 MONTARGIS Casino Hyperfrais Carrefour Date not confirmed MONTAUBAN Super U Super U Not concerned MONTPELLIER Casino Hyperfrais Intermarché Date not confirmed MORLAIX Casino Hyperfrais Carrefour Apr 30, 2024 PARIS MASSENA Casino Supermarché Intermarché Apr 30, 2024 PARIS ST DIDIER Casino Supermarché Auchan Jul 1, 2024 RENNES Super U Super U Not concerned RODEZ Super U Super U Not concerned SAINT BENOIT Carrefour Carrefour Not concerned SAINT PIERRE Carrefour Carrefour Not concerned SAINTE MARIE Intermarché Intermarché Not concerned SAINT-ETIENNE Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 TOULOUSE Casino Hyperfrais Auchan Apr 30, 2024 TOURS Intermarché Intermarché Oct 15, 2023 VALENCE Casino Supermarché Intermarché Date not confirmed

Source: newspaper articles

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,038 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 175.5 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

