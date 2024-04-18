Anzeige
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
18.04.2024
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 18

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 18 April 2024 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c (the "Company") bought 12,500 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 4,687.92 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 4,695,536 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 21,884,727.

The above figure (21,884,727 shares) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

18 April 2024

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


