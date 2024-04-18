Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancer, today announced that Degroof Petercam, a brokerage firm and investment bank, has initiated coverage of its shares.

In its initiation study entitled "Targeted therapies for inflammation oncology", Degroof Petercam began covering the stock by rendering its first commissioned research report on the Company with a €1.90-€2.70 target price range1

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to the discovery of treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical trials: OPM-101, for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases, which demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and lack of toxicity in phase I trials with healthy volunteers, with a phase II trials in cancer patients with severe colitis induced by treatment with immuno checkpoint inhibitors (CUII) scheduled to start at the end of 2024. OPM-201, licensed to Servier for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers this year, with phase II scheduled to start in 2025.

Finally, a third kinase inhibitor, OPM-102, targeting oncology, is in preclinical development.

These three molecules come from the Nanocyclix® technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small macrocyclic kinase inhibitors that are highly effective and selective. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's two other technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, in partnership with Servier for the search of targets in pancreatic cancer, PROMETHE® for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, for which we are currently discussing partnerships with vectorization companies.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, in the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and has 22 employees.

Further information: oncodesign.com

1 This information does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe, securities in France, Europe, the United States or any other country. The coverage is commissioned research, meaning it has been agreed upon between Oncodesign Precision Medicine and Degroof Petercam whereby the company has appointed DP to cover the company and is paying for this service.

