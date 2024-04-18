April 18th is National Exercise Day and users of all fitness levels can reap the benefits of daily movement with FitXR's diverse offering of VR fitness studios

This National Exercise Day, FitXR, ??the leading virtual reality workout platform with the largest offering of fitness classes, is proud to spotlight its diverse range of studios and class lengths, demonstrating how inclusivity is at the heart of its mission to make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418709861/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

FitXR aims to inspire and motivate individuals to incorporate movement into their daily lives, whether it's for five minutes or an hour. A third of the platform's user base was inactive before joining FitXR, yet another third were already working out five times a week, highlighting the platform's appeal across varying levels of activity. With an extensive offering of classes spanning seven distinct workout studios Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt, Combat, Zumba, and Slam FitXR has revolutionized the fitness landscape by providing users with unparalleled workout options tailored to their preferences and fitness levels.

"Our mission at FitXR has always been to democratize fitness and empower individuals to lead healthier lifestyles regardless of their circumstances," said Sam Cole, CEO and co-founder of FitXR. "By offering a comprehensive range of classes spanning different genres and intensities, we've been able to engage a wide demographic of users and make fitness more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone."

FitXR's newest studio, Slam, harnesses the power of mixed reality to provide the best of gaming and physical activity, reflecting FitXR's broader mission to make movement a seamless part of people's lives. Slam's game-like structure has helped the platform reach new audiences and its intuitive use case enables even those who are new to XR meet their physical activity goals.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges of maintaining physical and mental well-being, FitXR remains dedicated to providing innovative fitness solutions that inspire and empower individuals to prioritize their health.

Join the movement towards a healthier future with FitXR and experience the transformative power of virtual reality fitness. To learn more about FitXR's studio offerings, head to https://fitxr.com/. For press inquiries or any additional information, please contact fitxr@mightypr.com.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within seven distinct workout studios Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt, Zumba, Combat and Slam. FitXR provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience along with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on Meta Quest 2, Quest 3 and Pico XR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240418709861/en/

Contacts:

Mighty PR for FitXR

fitxr@mightypr.com