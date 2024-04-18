Leading Prime of Prime liquidity provider B2Broker is committed to quality, always listening to their clients' needs to provide them with the best possible tools to bring in more end users and gain a competitive edge in the industry. In this regard, B2Broker announces the rise of the leverage to 1:200 for major FX pairs, thereby reducing the margin requirements from 1% to 0.5%.

Additionally, with the cryptocurrency market thriving and traders' demands for higher leverage growing, the company has increased leverage up to 1:50 for BTCUSD and ETHUSD, reducing margin requirements from 10% to 2% and significantly enhancing the clients' market position.

Additional Information about B2Broker Liquidity Solutions

Having been in the industry for over a decade, B2Broker's liquidity solutions have significantly expanded. They currently offer over 1500 instruments across 8 asset classes, including FOREX, Crypto CFD, Spot Indices, Precious Metals, Single Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, and NDFs CFD.

B2Broker ensures access to deep liquidity pools from Tier-1 providers, facilitating tight spreads and ultra-fast execution. Advanced technology platforms and FIX API integrations like B2Trader, cTrader, oneZero, Prime XM, Centroid, TFB, TradeLocker, Your Bourse, FX Cubic, and MT4/MT5 allow for seamless connectivity across multiple trading systems. The infrastructure of B2Broker facilitates the distribution and aggregation of liquidity through various channels, enhancing trade execution and reducing risk.

The key strengths of the liquidity solutions include a robust infrastructure, extensive connectivity options, and the ability to develop customised liquidity setups to meet the client's demands.

As an industry leader, B2Broker has introduced multiple innovative solutions throughout its journey. Last year, the company introduced NDFs as a new asset class in the form of CFDs, with the advantage of next-day settlements. Furthermore, they were the first in the market to introduce crypto CFDs based on spot and then perpetual futures LPs. And now, B2Broker proudly offers the most competitive margin conditions on the market!

The company has significantly strengthened its balance sheet by serving over 250 institutional clients and 30 professional funds. Because of this strong financial base, it has been able to expand leverage and meet clients' requests.

With the increased leverage on highly demanded trading pairs in key markets such as FX and Crypto, the company empowers brokers to give their traders greater flexibility in managing their capital, significantly broadening the client's appeal to a larger user base.

John Murillo, Chief Dealing Officer of B2Broker Group of Companies, remarked:

"This strategic update not only enhances our clients' competitive edge but also augments their capacity to cater to the evolving demands of their clientele, attract new business, and elevate their service standards by leveraging our liquidity solutions.

Thanks to our robust balance sheet and extensive client base, coupled with our impressive trading volumes, we stand at the forefront of the market. Our innovative mindset has been evident throughout our journey. We were the first to introduce crypto CFDs based on spot and, later, on perpetual futures. In addition to FOREX, today, we proudly offer over 150 crypto CFD pairs, a testament to our commitment to innovation and meeting the diverse needs of our clients."

Final Remarks

B2Broker is a distinguished leader in the FinTech sector, revolutionising the industry with significant contributions over the last decade. With a dedication to innovation and continuous improvement, the company guarantees that its clients stay ahead of the competition and set trends alongside it. Their vast ecosystem provides solutions that suit various business models.

In the latest update, B2Broker has substantially upgraded the leverage to provide the most competitive conditions for institutional clients, professional traders, brokerages, hedge funds, proprietary trading desks, and other financial institutions.

