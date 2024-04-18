NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code for Fortum and Kone B (124/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 117/24, published on April 15, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross return forwards in Fortum Oyj (FUM1V3), and KONE Oyj ser. B (KNEBV3) with an effect from the start of trading on April 19, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol FUM1V3 FORTUM KNEBV3 KNEB The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1213754