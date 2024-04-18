Xfactor.io Closes $16M Series A Led by Accel to Empower Revenue Leaders with AI to Revolutionize AI-Driven Go-To-Market Automation

Funding will advance the platform's AI capabilities to support go-to-market teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Xfactor.io , a comprehensive AI-powered revenue platform, has announced a $16 million Series A round co-led by Accel and Xfactor.io CEO and founder Mike Carpenter, with participation from Lightspeed and others. Xfactor.io continues to address the challenges Chief Revenue Officers (CROs) face by providing a platform that unifies sales, marketing, and operations teams. With Xfactor.io, revenue leaders can plan precisely, execute with value, and make real-time, intelligent decisions that accelerate pipeline, increase deal size, and improve win rates.

"CROs almost always face inefficiencies and blind spots with traditional decision-making processes," said Sameer Gandhi, Partner at Accel. "Xfactor's AI gives them a breadth of insights without compromising accuracy so that CROs can make informed, predictive choices with clarity. We look forward to partnering with Mike Carpenter and the rest of the team."

The funding will play a pivotal role in advancing Xfactor.io's product, prioritizing the enhancement of its AI capabilities to empower revenue leaders in optimizing the planning and performance across their entire go-to-market team. This engine will streamline and de-risk strategic decision-making and enable revenue leaders to navigate the complexities of today's go-to-market environment and achieve growth targets.

Mike Carpenter, Xfactor.io Founder & CEO, also co-led the round. Formerly, Mike was the President of Global Sales and Field Operations at CrowdStrike, responsible for significant business growth leading to its IPO in 2019. With a distinguished career spanning 25 years at McAfee, helping lead its acquisition by Intel, Tanium, and CrowdStrike, Mike is an expert in identifying the elusive "X factors" within organizations that fuel growth, leveraging real-time data and market intelligence to drive success.

"My commitment has always been to address the unmet needs of revenue leaders," stated Mike Carpenter, CEO of Xfactor.io. "We are dedicated to empowering revenue leaders with the tools to drive more intelligent go-to-market decisions, mitigate risks, and achieve ambitious growth targets. With this investment, we aim to automate go-to-market strategies that unify sales, marketing, and ops teams in real-time, enabling informed decisions and making investments go further for B2B organizations."

About Xfactor.io:

Xfactor.io is an AI-powered revenue platform that unites sales, marketing, and operations teams with effective planning, value-driven execution, and key decision-making. The platform leverages real-time data with AI-powered modeling to drive intelligent go-to-market strategies that mitigate risks and increase bottom-line value. Built for revenue leaders, by revenue leaders, Xfactor.io empowers organizations to optimize investments, achieve ambitious growth targets, and maximize efficiency - resulting in accelerated pipeline, larger deal sizes, and improved win rates. Execute with Value, Adjust in Real Time at Xfactor.io.

About Accel:

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Bumble, CrowdStrike, Fiverr, Flipkart, Freshworks, Qualtrics, Scale, Segment, Slack, Spotify, Squarespace, Tenable, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 40+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel

