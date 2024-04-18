Joseph Waitkevich of Concord Wealth Partners and Divorce Financial Solutions Achieves CDFA Designation

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Joseph Waitkevich, a Wealth Advisor at Concord Wealth Partners and Divorce Financial Solutions, has obtained the certification of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA). This esteemed designation is awarded by the Institute of Divorce Financial Analysts to recognize professionals with proficiency in divorce financial planning.



Joseph Waitkevich

Joseph has demonstrated advanced aptitude in assisting individuals and family law professionals with navigating the complexities of marital estate division. The CDFA designation applies exclusively to those who specialize in areas such as asset division and distribution, post-divorce retirement planning, and other fundamental services that are crucial to divorce settlements.

As a CDFA and Certified QDRO Specialist, Joseph and his team provide comprehensive financial expertise that is designed to eliminate unintended financial mistakes within the division of the marital estate. They also assist with post-divorce strategy and financial planning throughout the divorce process and beyond.

For inquiries or to learn more about Joseph's role, please contact (508) 719-8510 or adam@concordwealthpartners.com.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners (CWP) was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm manages approximately $800 million in assets as of March 2024 and has six offices representing small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northeast Tennessee, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN, and Greater Boston, MA.

About Divorce Financial Solutions:

Divorce Financial Solutions (DFS) was founded in 2010 to accommodate the financial needs of divorcing couples in Greater Boston and surrounding areas. Located in downtown Worcester, MA, DFS is comprised of a team of specialists with expertise in divorce finances who help family law professionals and divorcing couples obtain clarity during the divorce process so that they can make more well-informed financial decisions.

Disclosure:

The principals of Divorce Financial Solutions, LLC are also investment advisor representatives of and offer investment advisory services through Concord Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Divorce Financial Solutions is not an investment advisory firm.

