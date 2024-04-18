Empowering Women-Owned Businesses: Mary Kay Leads the Charge With Innovative Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / While one in three businesses worldwide are owned by women, they only get 1% of the procurement spend of big companies. This inequity means amazing women-owned businesses lose out on well deserved opportunity.

Here at Mary Kay, we're changing the narrative through advocating for gender-responsive procurement. Our goal with the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator is to equip both women-owned businesses and corporate procurement teams the right education for success! To learn more about the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator and to read the full 2023 Special Report, please click here.





