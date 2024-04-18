Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 18:26
Empowering Women-Owned Businesses: Mary Kay Leads the Charge With Innovative Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / While one in three businesses worldwide are owned by women, they only get 1% of the procurement spend of big companies. This inequity means amazing women-owned businesses lose out on well deserved opportunity.

Here at Mary Kay, we're changing the narrative through advocating for gender-responsive procurement. Our goal with the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator is to equip both women-owned businesses and corporate procurement teams the right education for success! To learn more about the Women's Entrepreneurship Accelerator and to read the full 2023 Special Report, please click here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

