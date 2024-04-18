Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 avril/April 2024) - Lithium Lion Metals Inc. (LLM) has announced a name and symbol change to Panther Minerals Inc. (PURR).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 19, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 18, 2024 Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Lithium Lion Metals Inc. (LLM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Panther Minerals Inc. (PURR).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 19 avril 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 18 avril 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : le 19 avril/April 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : LLM New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : PURR New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 69867J 10 5 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 69867J 10 5 7 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 53681M205/CA53681M2058

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)