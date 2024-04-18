Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 864042 | ISIN: NO0003733800 | Ticker-Symbol: OKL
Tradegate
18.04.24
18:31 Uhr
6,755 Euro
+0,040
+0,60 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORKLA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORKLA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6856,73519:41
6,7056,71519:42
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2024 | 18:46
98 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Orkla (125/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orkla ASA (Orkla) held today, April 18,
2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is April
19, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Orkla (ORKN). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1213756
