NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Orkla (125/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Orkla ASA (Orkla) held today, April 18, 2024, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is April 19, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Orkla (ORKN). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1213756