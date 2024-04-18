Anzeige
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010
18.04.2024
3M Launches New Verify App to Help Tackle Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / 3M
Originally published on 3M News Center

When it comes to personal protective equipment, or PPE, there's no place for fraud or counterfeit.

Protecting the health and safety of workers across industries and work environments is one of 3M's passions. We understand the importance of keeping workers safe and protected, and we recognize the value of being certain that PPE is genuine. Counterfeit products can pose serious risks to workers as they may not be tested or approved in the same way as authentic 3M products. Instead they are made by fraudsters using unknown processes and materials without quality control. Depending on the type of product, using a counterfeit product could put a person's safety at risk.

Continuing the efforts against PPE counterfeiting that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic, 3M has established the new 3M Verify app to help companies ensure their PPE is authentic. The app helps validate a disposable respirator carton in real time by using advanced technology to identify a bar code and determine if a product package is genuine. A genuine result provides a high degree of certainty that you have an authentic 3M Disposable Respirator. An inconclusive result means that the package is either not recognized or a potential counterfeit. If you receive an inconclusive result, the app will help you contact 3M directly for further investigation.

The app is currently available for the following products:

  • 3M Health Care Particulate Respirators and Surgical Masks, 1860 & 1860S, N95
  • 3M Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 -- excluding the consumer packout version of this product
  • 3M Aura Particulate Respirator 9330+, FFP3
  • 3M Aura Particulate Respirator 9332+, FFP3

You can download the 3M Verify app in Apple's App Store. The app will be available on Google Play at a later date.

"If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is," said Cassie Jacobson, director, 3M Personal Safety Division. "The 3M Verify app will enable customers to be confident their disposable respirators are genuine and working to keep them safe and protected."

3M is committed to taking action to stop and deter fraud to protect people around the world. For more information about 3M's resources to fight counterfeiting, visit 3M.com/3MVerify.

About 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on accesswire.com

