Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Wins Stevie for Achievement in Customer Experience

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Accurate Background, the largest privately held global provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and employment monitoring solutions announced today that it was presented with a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Customer Experience category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards ® and International Business Awards ® .

"We have always focused on the client and candidate experience at Accurate, and we are proud to be recognized as not just an industry leader but a global leader in customer experience," said Accurate CEO Tim Dowd. "This award and customer testimonials demonstrate our commitment to a culture of customer amazement and reinforce our entire global team's dedication to client and candidate experience excellence in support of our vision to make every hire the start of a success story."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"The high scores given the winning nominations in this year's competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About Accurate Background

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand. Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.?

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

