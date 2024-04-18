M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics UK&I Sponsors Central Saint Martins 'Equal Futures Scholarship' for Second Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / M·A·C Cosmetics is proud to announce the recipient of the 2023/24 M·A·C Cosmetics Equal Futures Scholarship for BA Fashion at globally renowned art and design institution Central Saint Martins, London.

As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing equality, inclusion and justice, M·A·C Cosmetics introduces Anisa Ibrahim as the second recipient of the Scholarship. Awarded to a Black, Asian or Multi-Ethnic student, the scholarship, now in its second year, will cover maintenance and support for the three-year period of their degree.

"As a result of being a recipient of this award, I believe that this scholarship will be the stepping stone to greater success for me as a designer in the future. This is because the support this scholarship provides means that I will have the skills and attributes that the fashion industry looks for and seeks out, which to me is someone who has an innovative, authentic and extensive portfolio, something I hope to develop by the end of my BA degree." - Anisa Ibrahim.

The M·A·C Cosmetics Equal Futures Scholarship for BA Fashion at CSM is available to one home student from a Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic background accepted on the first year of the BA Fashion Design course at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London.

Since its inception in 1984, M·A·C has celebrated diversity and individuality and been a brand that is welcome to All Ages, All Races, All Genders. Today M·A·C remains more committed than ever to putting energy and resources to advancing equality, inclusion and justice.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic VIVA GLAM campaign, M·A·C Cosmetics will be donating a staggering £1 million across its charity partners in the UK and Ireland, supporting sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality for all.

Today M·A·C VIVA GLAM is dedicated to continuing to honour the beauty in diversity by advancing racial justice, equality, diversity and inclusion.

To learn more about M·A·C commitment to equality, inclusion and justice, visit M.A.C Cosmetics website.

About M·A·C Cosmetics:

M·A·C (Make-Up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, over 30 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on TikTok, X, Snapchat and Pinterest (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook.com/MACcosmetics); follow M·A·C on Instagram (instagram.com/MACcosmeticsuk) and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube.com/MACcosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics.co.uk.

About Central Saint Martins, UAL:

Across art, design, and performance the students and staff of Central Saint Martins create ideas, materials and actions for a better future. We believe that art, design and performance can generate real, productive change. Among our alumni shaping the world through creative action Kazna Asker, Grace Wales Bonner, Tolu Coker, Jesse Darling, Nicholas Daley, Kim Jones, Fernando Jorge, Anthony Joseph (Joseph & Joseph), Jean Jullien, Ib Kamara, Reiko Kaneko, Fernando Laposse, Saul Nash, Harris Reed, Zineb Sedira, Lou Stoppard.

About University of the Arts London (UAL):

UAL is Europe's largest specialist art and design university. 1 University made up of 6 colleges, it ranked 2nd in the world for Art and Design in the QS World University Rankings 2021. Our 6 Colleges develop students at every level, from foundation to postgraduate. Tens of thousands of students take UAL qualifications every year. Together, they are the lifeblood of the creative industries and the visionaries who will shape the future.

www.arts.ac.uk/colleges/central-saint-martins

Images from Anisa's CSM Reset Show 2023 submission

