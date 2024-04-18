Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
17.04.24
18:35 Uhr
19,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,30019:56
19,20019,30020:08
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2024 | 19:50
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Hosts 10th Annual Mind, Body, Planet Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Hosts 10th Annual Mind, Body, Planet event series!

This program aims to enlighten shoppers on the significance (and enjoyment) of eating and shopping for food that promotes personal wellness and environmental sustainability, all within a vibrant in-store celebration.

Highlights of the event included informative sessions led by dietitian May Zhu, samples from over 30 brands such as Proud Source Water, Skinny Pop, Mission Foods, La Preferida, and Quaker Oats (some of which are B-Corp certified), live performances by both a band and a DJ, a special appearance by Jewel-Osco's beloved mascot, JoJo, as well as a charitable donation to local non-profit, EcoShip, among other activities.

This collaboration between brands and community partners exemplifies a commitment to healthy futures and bettering the environment.

Get more details on the event series here.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.