Albertsons Companies' Jewel-Osco Division Hosts 10th Annual Mind, Body, Planet event series!

This program aims to enlighten shoppers on the significance (and enjoyment) of eating and shopping for food that promotes personal wellness and environmental sustainability, all within a vibrant in-store celebration.

Highlights of the event included informative sessions led by dietitian May Zhu, samples from over 30 brands such as Proud Source Water, Skinny Pop, Mission Foods, La Preferida, and Quaker Oats (some of which are B-Corp certified), live performances by both a band and a DJ, a special appearance by Jewel-Osco's beloved mascot, JoJo, as well as a charitable donation to local non-profit, EcoShip, among other activities.

This collaboration between brands and community partners exemplifies a commitment to healthy futures and bettering the environment.

